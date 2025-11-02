Sharjeel meets people of his constituency at Rawal House

HYDERABAD: Sindh Senior Minister Sharjeel Inam Memon met with the people of his constituency at Rawal House, Rahuki, Tando Jam.

A large number of local leaders, Pakistan Peoples Party (PPP) workers, and citizens attended the meeting. Residents informed the minister about their problems, grievances, and various difficulties faced in the area.

Sharjeel Inam Memon listened attentively and issued on-the-spot instructions to the concerned departmental officers for the immediate resolution of public issues.

He said the Sindh government considers serving the people an act of worship, and the PPP leadership has always stood by the people.

Senior Minister Sharjeel Inam Memon stated that the Sindh government, under the PPP, believes in selfless service to the people, making their welfare the top priority. He added that the PPP’s mission has always been the welfare, development, and prosperity of the people.

