Nov 02, 2025
Punjab’s governance becomes role model: Azma

Recorder Report Published 02 Nov, 2025 03:10am

LAHORE: Punjab Minister for Information and Culture Azma Bokhari has said that Chief Minister Maryam Nawaz has permanently eliminated land mafias by approving the new Property Ordinance.

She stated that it will now be impossible for anyone to illegally occupy the land of poor or vulnerable citizens in Punjab.

Azma Bokhari highlighted that in the past, land dispute cases lingered in courts for decades—some for as long as 40 years—without resolution. However, under the new law, every land-grabbing case will be decided within 90 days, ensuring timely justice, she added.

She said that Maryam Nawaz is practically transforming Punjab’s system into the “State as a Mother” model, where protection of citizens’ rights, merit, and justice are top priorities.

She further clarified that no one in Punjab will be allowed to engage in illegal activities, display weapons, or spread fear and intimidation. She added that protection of life and property, a safe environment for business, and citizens’ prosperity are among the foremost goals of Maryam Nawaz’s government.

Azma Bokhari said the transparent and efficient governance system introduced by Chief Minister Maryam Nawaz has now become a benchmark for other provinces.

She further noted that the Chief Minister is launching new initiatives every day to improve the people’s quality of life, and that the effective use of resources, merit, and transparency have become the distinct identity of the Punjab government’s projects.

