CM seeks Germany’s dual vocational training model

LAHORE: Expressing desire to adopt Germany’s dual vocational training model to increase employability of youth, Chief Minister Punjab Maryam Nawaz Sharif said that education is a key pillar of Punjab government’s reform agenda.

“We are working on curriculum innovation, digital learning and promoting global research linkages, the CM said, adding: “Currently, more than 10,000 Pakistani students are studying in German universities.”

The CM met German Parliament Member Derya Türk-Nachbaur and held a detailed discussion on matters relating to bilateral relations, parliamentary cooperation, women empowerment, education, youth exchanges, environment and clean energy.

The CM thanked Germany for its solidarity during recent floods, and said, “It is an honour for me to welcome our distinguished guest from Germany in Lahore, the historical and cultural heart of Punjab.” She congratulated Germany’s Friedrich Ebert Foundation on its 100th anniversary, and appreciated its 35 years of service in Pakistan.

She added that Friedrich Ebert Foundation has played a significant role in promoting democracy, social justice and mutual dialogue in Pakistan and Germany. She added that expression of sympathy and solidarity during recent floods is a reflection of long-standing Pak-German friendship. She highlighted, “Pakistan and Germany believe in democracy, tolerance and parliamentary governance, which are basis of peace, progress and prosperity.”

The Chief Minister said that the growth of Pakistan-Germany bilateral trade to US$ 3.6 billion in 2024 was a good sign. She added that Punjab welcomes further German investment in renewable energy, agricultural technology, IT services and clean manufacturing sectors.

The CM highlighted that women empowerment is a central component of Punjab’s social policy, as E-bike scheme, Honhar scholarship program and women’s enclaves are ensuring safe and dignified economic participation of women.

The CM acknowledged that it was a pleasure to meet German parliamentarian Derya Türk-Nachbaur, as her work is a wonderful example of inclusive policy-making, gender equality and promotion of human rights.

She proposed to organize training workshops on democratic governance for legislators, young leaders and women assembly members under Friedrich Ebert Foundation, and said that an exchange of Punjab and German parliamentarians would provide an opportunity to learn from German model of federal cooperation and local autonomy.

She added that parliamentary cooperation is a bridge of public trust and mutual understanding that strengthens Pak-German relations. She noted that Germany has been a reliable development partner of Pakistan since 1990, as its cooperation has played a significant role in promoting environment, training, energy, health and economic empowerment of women in Punjab.

The CM said that Punjab’s historical architectural sites like Badshahi Mosque, Lahore Fort, Shalamar Garden and Data Darbar are symbols of shared cultural capital. She noted that cultural cooperation is an effective tool of diplomacy; therefore, we welcome joint art and culture projects with German institutions.

She added that Pakistan and Germany share common values of peace, progress and human dignity, and we are determined to further strengthen Pak-German friendship through parliamentary ties, sustainable development and cooperation.

Copyright Business Recorder, 2025