BML 6.25 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-0.48%)
BOP 34.77 Increased By ▲ 1.27 (3.79%)
CNERGY 7.64 Increased By ▲ 0.21 (2.83%)
CPHL 83.76 Increased By ▲ 1.18 (1.43%)
DCL 12.82 Increased By ▲ 0.34 (2.72%)
DGKC 221.68 Increased By ▲ 5.26 (2.43%)
FCCL 52.89 Increased By ▲ 2.89 (5.78%)
FFL 18.60 Increased By ▲ 0.40 (2.2%)
GCIL 32.14 Increased By ▲ 1.09 (3.51%)
HUBC 217.24 Increased By ▲ 2.74 (1.28%)
KEL 5.37 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-0.92%)
KOSM 6.48 Increased By ▲ 0.10 (1.57%)
LOTCHEM 26.56 Increased By ▲ 0.91 (3.55%)
MLCF 95.89 Increased By ▲ 3.74 (4.06%)
NBP 221.84 Increased By ▲ 9.77 (4.61%)
PAEL 53.08 Increased By ▲ 4.51 (9.29%)
PIAHCLA 24.30 Increased By ▲ 0.27 (1.12%)
PIBTL 15.17 Increased By ▲ 0.31 (2.09%)
POWER 18.55 Increased By ▲ 0.61 (3.4%)
PPL 187.61 Increased By ▲ 4.69 (2.56%)
PREMA 38.84 Increased By ▲ 0.67 (1.76%)
PRL 34.28 Increased By ▲ 0.81 (2.42%)
PTC 37.19 Increased By ▲ 2.44 (7.02%)
SNGP 130.54 Increased By ▲ 3.47 (2.73%)
SSGC 35.62 Increased By ▲ 0.65 (1.86%)
TELE 11.65 Increased By ▲ 0.72 (6.59%)
TPLP 9.96 Increased By ▲ 0.08 (0.81%)
TREET 33.30 Increased By ▲ 2.37 (7.66%)
TRG 73.46 Increased By ▲ 0.83 (1.14%)
WTL 1.81 Increased By ▲ 0.05 (2.84%)
BR100 16,996 Increased By 590.5 (3.6%)
BR30 54,190 Increased By 1769 (3.37%)
KSE100 161,632 Increased By 4898.9 (3.13%)
KSE30 49,377 Increased By 1624.9 (3.4%)
Nov 01, 2025 اردو PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Pakistan

Display of surrogate betting companies’ ads outside control of local channel: Tarar

  • Information minister reiterates govt's stance of "zero tolerance" against such advertisements
BR Web Desk Published November 1, 2025 Updated November 1, 2025 05:12pm
Federal Minister for Information and Broadcasting Attaullah Tarar. Photo: Facebook/@TararAttaullah/File
Federal Minister for Information and Broadcasting Attaullah Tarar. Photo: Facebook/@TararAttaullah/File

Federal Minister for Information and Broadcasting Attaullah Tarar has reiterated the government’s stance of “zero tolerance” against advertisements from surrogate betting companies, despite a public query regarding their visible presence on a local sports channel.

The minister issued an statement in response to a post on social media by a journalist who highlighted the “blatant promotion of betting companies” airing daily on TenSports HD, questioning the ministry’s enforcement of its own policy.

Highlighting the official stance, Tarar said that the advertising of surrogate betting companies was “strictly forbidden and illegal.”

India seek new sponsor after online betting games ban ends Dream11 deal

However, he said there was a loophole in ads’ appearing during live sports broadcasts by international channels. “When international broadcasters from whom rights are procured show any material in the stadium, it is at an international venue and from an international broadcaster on which the local channel which has procured broadcasting rights has no control or authority,” the minister explained, suggesting that the display of such ads embedded within the feed from international rights holders remained outside the regulatory control of the local channel.

Federal Minister for Information and Broadcasting Attaullah Tarar surrogate betting companies betting companies betting companies ads betting companies advertisement

Comments

200 characters

Display of surrogate betting companies’ ads outside control of local channel: Tarar

Torkham border reopens for Afghan refugees’ repatriation

Pakistani fisherman working for Indian spy agencies caught in high seas: Tarar

TPB set to rationalise tariffs on non-cotton materials

Gold price per tola sheds Rs1,600 in Pakistan

Pakistan, Iran move closer to inking Free Trade Agreement

Zardari says Gilgit-Baltistan not only Pakistan’s crown but also its northern gateway

Pakistan, Kuwait ink $25mn loan agreement for Mohmand Dam Hydropower Project

Exploration licences: PD receives bids for 23 of 40 offshore blocks

Deadline for Ajrak design number plates extended till Dec 31

Read more stories