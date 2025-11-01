Display of surrogate betting companies’ ads outside control of local channel: Tarar

Federal Minister for Information and Broadcasting Attaullah Tarar has reiterated the government’s stance of “zero tolerance” against advertisements from surrogate betting companies, despite a public query regarding their visible presence on a local sports channel.

The minister issued an statement in response to a post on social media by a journalist who highlighted the “blatant promotion of betting companies” airing daily on TenSports HD, questioning the ministry’s enforcement of its own policy.

Highlighting the official stance, Tarar said that the advertising of surrogate betting companies was “strictly forbidden and illegal.”

India seek new sponsor after online betting games ban ends Dream11 deal

However, he said there was a loophole in ads’ appearing during live sports broadcasts by international channels. “When international broadcasters from whom rights are procured show any material in the stadium, it is at an international venue and from an international broadcaster on which the local channel which has procured broadcasting rights has no control or authority,” the minister explained, suggesting that the display of such ads embedded within the feed from international rights holders remained outside the regulatory control of the local channel.