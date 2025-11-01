Zardari says Gilgit-Baltistan not only Pakistan’s crown but also its northern gateway

President Asif Ali Zardari on Saturday said Gilgit-Baltistan was not only a crown of Pakistan but also its northern gateway; a symbol of lasting friendship with China.

“You have guarded the borders, advanced the progress and carried flag of Pakistan to the world’s highest peaks,” President Zardari said addressing a ceremony here to mark 78th Independence Day of Gilgit-Baltistan from the Dogra Rule.

He stressed upon renewing their collective resolve for making Gilgit-Baltistan a model of development, justice and equality.

The president said over the last seven decades, people of Gilgit-Baltistan had marched shoulder to shoulder, with the rest of Pakistan.

Zardari said Karakorum Highway was a living memento to this partnership, adding the China Pakistan Economic Corridor (CPEC) had brought new opportunities of livelihood, trade and connectivity for the people of GB.

He further emphasised that it should be their collective task that its dividends reached every valley and village, creating shared prosperity for all.

The president opined that the region offered best to the rest of the country and to the world at large.

President Zardari said that freedom of Gilgit Baltistan people also reminded them of the unfinished journey of their brothers and sisters in the Indian Illegally Occupied Jammu and Kashmir (IIOJK).

“While you enjoy liberty and rights under the flag of Pakistan, they continue to face occupation and repression. We stand with them too till they get freedom in accordance with the UNSC resolutions and their aspirations,” he added.

The event was attended by the governor, chief minister, members of the legislative assembly, military, civil officials and a large number of people, he said.

President Zardari also expressed his pleasure at witnessing the affection and love of the gathering and said that the region was like a home to him.

He said the history of the region had been marked with incidents of unforgettable bravery and sacrifices.

The president mentioned that the Pakistan Peoples Party (PPP) governments had always focused on the progress and prosperity of the region.

Meanwhile, Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif has extended heartfelt congratulations to the people of Gilgit-Baltistan and the entire nation on the joyous occasion of Gilgit-Baltistan’s Independence Day.

According to the PM Office, he said that on November 1, 1947, the brave people of Gilgit-Baltistan demonstrated remarkable courage, unity, and patriotism by freeing themselves from Dogra rule and making the historic decision to accede to Pakistan.

“This day reminds us of the great sacrifices, determination, and love for the homeland that changed the course of the region’s history,” the prime minister stated.

He reaffirmed that the federal government is committed to the development, prosperity, and better future of the youth of Gilgit-Baltistan. “Ongoing projects in tourism, energy, infrastructure, and education will serve as milestones in the region’s progress,” he added.

“The people of Gilgit-Baltistan will be provided with every opportunity for growth so they can play a full and active role in the national mainstream,” he said.

PM Shehbaz added that the occasion renews the pledge to continue the journey of freedom, unity, and development with renewed zeal and spirit.

“May Allah bless Gilgit-Baltistan and Pakistan with peace, progress, and prosperity,” the prime minister prayed.