Indian temple stampede kills nine, injures several

Reuters Published 01 Nov, 2025 03:44pm
Photo: Reuters
Photo: Reuters

HYDERABAD/MUMBAI: A stampede at a temple in India’s southern state of Andhra Pradesh killed at least nine people early on Saturday, government officials said, with several injured.

The stampede occurred as worshippers crowded into the Sri Venkateswara Swamy temple in the city of Srikakulam on Ekadashi, a day Hindus consider auspicious, said Pawan Kalyan, the state’s deputy chief minister.

“An inquiry will be conducted into the tragic incident,” Kalyan said in a statement, adding that the temple was run by private individuals. He put the death toll at nine.

As many as 25,000 devotees crowded into the temple, which can accommodate only about 2,000, leading to the crush, state minister Anam Ramanarayana Reddy added, while district officials have been told to provide the injured with medical help.

At least 39 dead, 51 injured in stampede at Indian actor-politician Vijay’s rally, minister says

A total of 18 injuries have been reported so far, the collector and magistrate of Srikakulam district Swapnil Dinkar Pundkar said, while two critically injured patients have been moved to a tertiary care hospital for treatment.

The government will pay compensation of 200,000 rupees ($2,300) to the families of the dead, and 50,000 rupees ($570) to the injured, Prime Minister Narendra Modi said in a post on X.

