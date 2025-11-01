BML 6.25 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-0.48%)
Torkham border reopens for Afghan refugees’ repatriation

BR Web Desk Published 01 Nov, 2025 03:35pm

The Torkham border crossing in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa was reopened on Saturday following the recent tension between Pakistan and Afghanistan.

The border crossing was reopened for the resumption of Afghan refugees’ repatriation, Aaj News reported.

However, the border will remain closed for commercial activities and pedestrian movement of passengers from both sides.

Torkham border closed

The recent friction between the two neighbouring countries erupted after Islamabad demanded that the Afghan Taliban administration tackle militants who have stepped up attacks in Pakistan, saying they operate from havens in Afghanistan.

The neighbours closed several crossings along their border in the aftermath of the fighting, bringing trade to a halt and stranding scores of vehicles laden with goods.

However, on Friday, Afghanistan and Pakistan agreed to continue their ceasefire following a new round of talks held in Istanbul under the mediation of Türkiye and Qatar.

“The meetings, held from October 25 to 30 in Istanbul, aimed to consolidate the ceasefire that both sides had agreed upon earlier this month during discussions in Doha,” the statement said.

All parties reaffirmed their commitment to maintaining the ceasefire and decided to discuss further modalities of implementation at a principal-level meeting scheduled for November 6 in Istanbul.

