Pakistan, Kuwait ink $25mn loan agreement for Mohmand Dam Hydropower Project

Pakistan and Kuwait on Friday formalised the second loan agreement worth Kuwaiti Dinar 7.5 million, i.e. approximately $25 million, for the Mohmand Dam Hydropower Project, further strengthening bilateral economic cooperation between the two countries.

The agreement was signed at the Ministry of Economic Affairs in Islamabad between the Government of Pakistan and the Kuwait Fund for Arab Economic Development (KFAED), read a statement.

The agreement was signed by Muhammad Humair Karim, Secretary, Ministry of Economic Affairs, on behalf of the Government of Pakistan. Fahad Hesham H. A. S. Aldousari, Deputy Head of Mission, Embassy of the State of Kuwait, and senior officials from the Ministry of Economic Affairs and WAPDA attended the ceremony.

While speaking on the occasion, the Secretary of the Ministry of Economic Affairs expressed profound gratitude to the Government of the State of Kuwait and KFAED for their continued support of Pakistan’s development agenda.

Karim stated that this concessional financing reflects the brotherly relations and enduring partnership between Pakistan and Kuwait. He appreciated the Kuwait Fund’s financial assistance in energy, water, and social sector projects, which are contributing significantly to Pakistan’s socio-economic development.

It was recalled that during the 5th Session of the Pakistan-Kuwait Joint Ministerial Commission held in May 2024, Pakistan had requested the Kuwait Fund for early signing of a financing agreement for a total of Kuwaiti Dinar 30 million, i.e. $100 million, for the Mohmand Dam Hydropower Project, to be released in four equal tranches.

Karim informed that the project is progressing smoothly and that the disbursement under the second loan will further accelerate construction activities on this strategically important project, which aims to enhance water storage capacity, generate clean energy, provide drinking water supply to Peshawar city and strengthen flood control in Pakistan.

He also emphasised the early signing of the third loan agreement and invited the Kuwait Fund to consider additional financing for other priority development projects in Pakistan.

Speaking at the ceremony, Fahad Hesham H. A. S. Aldousari, Deputy Head of Mission, Embassy of Kuwait, reaffirmed his government’s commitment to furthering bilateral economic cooperation and assured KFAED’s continued support for Pakistan’s development initiatives.