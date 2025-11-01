Precious, base metals in Balochistan: PPL secures conditional nod for exploration licence

KARACHI: Pakistan Petroleum Limited (PPL), a major player in the country’s energy sector, has received conditional approval from the government of Balochistan for a new mineral exploration license (EL-331).

This move is a significant advancement in the company’s long-term strategy to diversify its operations and expand its presence beyond its traditional hydrocarbons business.

The conditional grant of the license, which covers the exploration of Precious and Base Metals Group and associated minerals, is located in the District Chaghai, Balochistan. This region is part of the Chaghai Metallogenic Belt, a geologically significant area known for hosting world-class copper and gold deposits such as Reko Diq and Saindak.

PPL, Balochistan govt expand mining partnership

The PPL’s foray into the minerals sector is a core component of its strategic focus on diversification, aiming to ensure long-term business sustainability. The company stated that the conditional approval reaffirms its “unwavering commitment to expand its footprint in Pakistan’s mineral sector.”

This is not PPL’s first move into the sector; the company has also previously entered into a joint venture for another exploration license (EL-207) in the same district and formed a strategic alliance with Finland’s Metso Corporation to advance mineral exploration and processing in Pakistan.

The PPL noted that the approval is conditional. The full approval process will be finalized once all relevant conditions pertaining to legal, regulatory, and procedural matters are completed.

Copyright Business Recorder, 2025