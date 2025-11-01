BML 6.25 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-0.48%)
Cotton market remains steady

Recorder Report Published November 1, 2025 Updated November 1, 2025 07:23am

LAHORE: The local cotton market on Friday remained steady and the trading volume remained satisfactory. Cotton Analyst Naseem Usman told Business Recorder that the rate of new cotton in Sindh is in between Rs 14,800 to Rs 15,550 per maund and the rate of cotton in Punjab is in between Rs 14,800 to Rs 15,400 per maund.

The rate of Phutti in Punjab is in between Rs 7,900 to Rs 8,200 per 40 kg and the rate of Phutti in Sindh is in between Rs 6,700 to Rs 7,800 per 40 kg.

The rate of cotton in Balochistan is in between Rs 15,300 to Rs 15,600 per maund, while the rate of Phutti is in between Rs 7,000 to Rs 8,500 per maund. The rate of Balochi cotton is in between Rs 15,900 to Rs 16,000 per maund. The rate of Phutti is in between Rs 7,000 to Rs 8,500 per 40 kg.

The rate of Primark cotton is in between Rs 16,800 to Rs 17,000 per maund.

600 bales of Shahdad Pur, 800 bales of Tando Adam were sold in between Rs 14,900 to Rs 15,000 per maund, 1000 bales of Sanghar were sold at Rs 15,000 per maund, 600 bales of Mehrab Pur, 600 bales of Saleh Pat were sold at Rs 14,900 to Rs 15,000 per maund, 400 bales of Mir Pur Matheloi were sold at Rs 16,900 to Rs 17,000 per maund, 400 bales of Deharki, 400 bales of Ghotki were sold in between Rs 16,900 to Rs 17,000 per maund, 600 bales of Dera Ghazi Khan were sold in between Rs 16,000 to Rs 16,200 per maund (Balochi), 200 bales of Ghazi Ghat were sold at Rs 16,000 per maund (Balochi), 600 bales of Sadiqabad, 400 bales of Mian Wali, 400 bales of Rahim Yar Khan were sold at Rs 15,300 per maund, 1,000 bales of Fort Abbas, 600 bales of Marrot, 400 bales of Karor Lal Essan were sold at Rs 15,200 per maund, 200 bales of Yazman were sold in between Rs 15,000 to Rs 15,100 per maund and 400 bales of Ahmed Pur were sold at Rs 15,100 per maund.

The Spot Rate remained unchanged at Rs 15,000 per maund. Polyester Fiber was available at Rs 325 per kg.

