PDA hosts national seminar on World Food Day 2025

LAHORE: The Pakistan Dairy Association (PDA) arranged a national seminar on World Food Day 2025 under the theme “Hand in Hand: Safe Food for Better Future,” bringing together government ministers, food authorities, policymakers, academia, development partners, media and industry leaders to strengthen national dialogue on food safety, school nutrition, and dairy-based nourishment—vital pillars for a healthier and stronger Pakistan.

The event was graced by Salma Butt, Special Assistant to the Chief Minister Punjab, Usman Zaheer Ahmad, CEO, Fauji Foods & Chairman PDA; Dr Shehzad Amin, CEO, Pakistan Dairy Association; Muhammad Asim Javaid, Director General, Punjab Food Authority.

World Food Day, observed globally under the Food and Agriculture Organization (FAO), emphasizes that access to safe and nutritious food is a basic human right. Food security ensures availability of food, but food safety ensures that what reaches the plate is clean, wholesome, and life-sustaining. The National Seminar, organized by PDA, focused on the importance of ensuring safe and nutritious milk for school-going children and strengthening food safety systems across Pakistan.

Noor Aftab, Director Corporate Affairs for Pakistan and MENA (Middle East & North Africa) at Tetra Pak, highlighted the company’s long-standing global legacy in school feeding initiatives — a journey that began in 1962 in Mexico and has since benefited over 66 million children across 49 countries. He expressed his gratitude to Chief Minister Punjab, Maryam Nawaz, and Minister for School Education, Rana Sikandar Hayat, for their visionary leadership in launching the CM Punjab’s School Nutrition Program.

Dr Shehzad Amin, CEO, Pakistan Dairy Association, praised the Punjab Government’s School Nutrition Program, which provides milk to over 1.2 million children daily, but raised an important question: “Why only Punjab? Is Punjab the whole of Pakistan? Every child—whether from Punjab, Sindh, Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, or Balochistan deserves the same nourishment and care.

Usman Zaheer Ahmad, CEO Fauji Foods & Chairman PDA, lauded the Punjab Government for this visionary initiative, urging that it be adopted nationwide. “This program is a remarkable example of how government and industry collaboration can change lives. The School Nutrition Program should not stop at Punjab—it should be a national mission for every child in Pakistan.”

