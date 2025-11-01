BML 6.25 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-0.48%)
Business & Finance Print 2025-11-01

MD Pakistan Bait-ul-Maal visits LCCI

Recorder Report Published November 1, 2025 Updated November 1, 2025 08:20am

LAHORE: Managing Director Pakistan Bait-ul-Maal, Senator Shaheen Khalid Butt visited the Lahore Chamber of Commerce & Industry (LCCI) and met with President LCCI Faheem-ur-Rehman Saigol. Vice President LCCI Khurram Lodhi, Vice President SAARC Chamber and former LCCI President Mian Anjum Nisar, former President Muhammad Ali Mian, Executive Committee Members Aamir Saeed Mian, Umar Sarfaraz, Aamir Ali, Shouban Akhtar, Firdous Nisar, Aamna Randhawa, Rana Nisar along with Anjum Mahmood Butt, Haji Allau-ud-Din, Sheikh Aqeel and Kamran Butt were also present.

Speaking on the occasion, President LCCI Faheem-ur-Rehman Saigol said that Pakistan Bait-ul-Maal has played a commendable role during floods and other natural disasters. Despite limited resources, the organization is supporting a large number of people across Pakistan. He said that the business community actively participates in national welfare work under Corporate Social Responsibility. The Lahore Chamber supports several hospitals financially and also runs a welfare initiative, LABARD.

He added that Pakistanis are among the most generous nations in the world when it comes to donations. “The doors of the Lahore Chamber are open for every kind of cooperation with Pakistan Bait-ul-Maal,” he said. He emphasized that instead of providing cash under programs like BISP, the focus should be on skill development and value addition so that the youth can stand on their own feet and increase remittances by working abroad. He also highlighted vast opportunities in mining, minerals, tourism, and industrial sectors.

MD Pakistan Bait-ul-Mal Senator Shaheen Khalid Butt briefed the participants that Pakistan Bait-ul-Maal is working on 13 different welfare projects with an annual budget of around 14 billion dollars, which, though small, supports almost 48 percent of the country’s population. He said all financial assistance is provided transparently through bank cheques, including support for medical treatment, education scholarships, and equipment for persons with disabilities.

He informed that Pakistan Bait-ul-Maal operates old-age homes and shelter homes, and focuses on women empowerment by providing vocational training to young girls, especially in the textile sector. Persons with disabilities are provided Rs35,000 annually along with equipment. He said Pakistan Bait-ul-Maal does not spend money on awareness campaigns; instead, beneficiaries themselves spread the word about their services. Families affected by natural disasters are provided up to Rs70,000 in financial assistance.

Shaheen Khalid Butt said that the Sweet Home Project is serving orphan children, and last year alone, treatment was provided to 2,000 children born with hearing impairments. He said donors can visit the Pakistan Bait-ul-Maal website to verify and make their donations.

Speaking on the occasion, Mian Anjum Nisar said that Pakistan Bait-ul-Maal role is admirable and the business community has always supported the government in welfare initiatives. He stressed strengthening public-private partnerships for greater social impact.

