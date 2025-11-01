BML 6.25 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-0.48%)
BOP 34.08 Increased By ▲ 0.58 (1.73%)
CNERGY 7.67 Increased By ▲ 0.24 (3.23%)
CPHL 83.90 Increased By ▲ 1.32 (1.6%)
DCL 12.99 Increased By ▲ 0.51 (4.09%)
DGKC 222.00 Increased By ▲ 5.58 (2.58%)
FCCL 53.00 Increased By ▲ 3.00 (6%)
FFL 18.55 Increased By ▲ 0.35 (1.92%)
GCIL 31.75 Increased By ▲ 0.70 (2.25%)
HUBC 217.40 Increased By ▲ 2.90 (1.35%)
KEL 5.38 Decreased By ▼ -0.04 (-0.74%)
KOSM 6.55 Increased By ▲ 0.17 (2.66%)
LOTCHEM 26.81 Increased By ▲ 1.16 (4.52%)
MLCF 95.80 Increased By ▲ 3.65 (3.96%)
NBP 218.65 Increased By ▲ 6.58 (3.1%)
PAEL 52.75 Increased By ▲ 4.18 (8.61%)
PIAHCLA 24.85 Increased By ▲ 0.82 (3.41%)
PIBTL 15.22 Increased By ▲ 0.36 (2.42%)
POWER 18.40 Increased By ▲ 0.46 (2.56%)
PPL 187.71 Increased By ▲ 4.79 (2.62%)
PREMA 38.55 Increased By ▲ 0.38 (1%)
PRL 34.25 Increased By ▲ 0.78 (2.33%)
PTC 37.11 Increased By ▲ 2.36 (6.79%)
SNGP 130.60 Increased By ▲ 3.53 (2.78%)
SSGC 35.54 Increased By ▲ 0.57 (1.63%)
TELE 11.52 Increased By ▲ 0.59 (5.4%)
TPLP 10.00 Increased By ▲ 0.12 (1.21%)
TREET 33.05 Increased By ▲ 2.12 (6.85%)
TRG 73.90 Increased By ▲ 1.27 (1.75%)
WTL 1.84 Increased By ▲ 0.08 (4.55%)
BR100 16,996 Increased By 590.5 (3.6%)
BR30 54,190 Increased By 1769 (3.37%)
KSE100 161,632 Increased By 4898.9 (3.13%)
KSE30 49,377 Increased By 1624.9 (3.4%)
Nov 01, 2025 اردو PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Print Print 2025-11-01

LUMS and HBL sign MoU

Recorder Report Published November 1, 2025 Updated November 1, 2025 08:03am

LAHORE : LUMS and Habib Bank Limited (HBL) have signed an MoU to collaborate on developing commercial financing schemes for LUMS’ upcoming project, ‘Pakistan - Battery Swapping Network’.

The initiative aims to accelerate the adoption of electric three-wheelers in Pakistan by introducing flexible and accessible financing options. Through this collaboration, both institutions seek to drive the transition toward cleaner, emission-free transport solutions and contribute to improving air quality across urban centres.

Beyond reducing emissions, the project aligns with Pakistan’s climate change mitigation commitments under the Paris Climate Agreement and the country’s Nationally Determined Contributions (NDCs).

The signing ceremony was held at LUMS and was attended by senior representatives from both organisations, including Omer Mallick, Product Head SME, HBL, and Dr. Tariq Mahmood Jadoon, Provost, LUMS, along with team members from the LUMS Energy Institute (LEI) and HBL’s SME division.

Speaking on the occasion, Dr. Naveed Arshad, Director, LEI emphasised the project’s role in catalysing private sector investment in electric vehicle (EV) charging infrastructure. He noted, “This project has the potential to demonstrate the strong techno-economic viability of electric three-wheelers compared to their internal combustion engine-based counterparts, serving as a catalyst for the transformation of Pakistan’s road transportation sector towards EVs.”

Dr Tariq Mahmood Jadoon highlighted the university’s continued leadership in EV research and innovation, stating, “LUMS has established the eMobility Research and Development Centre—the first-of-its-kind facility in Pakistan for testing and characterisation of EV batteries, motors, and other components. The centre provides critical support to the emerging EV industry and will play a key role in advancing our upcoming project, Pakistan – Battery Swapping Network.”

Copyright Business Recorder, 2025

HBL LUMS Pakistan Battery Swapping Network

Comments

200 characters

LUMS and HBL sign MoU

FD projects decline in public debt

TPB set to rationalise tariffs on non-cotton materials

FBR misses target by Rs272bn in July-Oct collections

Exploration licences: PD receives bids for 23 of 40 offshore blocks

Minerals & mining sector: US, Pakistan discuss avenues of cooperation

Weekly SPI rises 0.12pc

Northern districts: PM announces development plans

ETPB-managed properties: SC CB suspends PHC’s tax levy verdict

FIA withdraws corruption charges: Tax expert gets a clean chit from court

3Q2025: Listed banks post combined profit of Rs170bn

Read more stories