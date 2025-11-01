Heat and dengue

Hot weather has returned with a vengeance. It was not so bad in the early days of October even though Karachi usually has its second summer in this month but, as the month, proceeded it became hotter and now it is almost unbearable.

The highest temperature ever recorded in Karachi is 47.8 °C on May 9, 1938 while the highest temperature in a more recent year was recorded at 46 °C on May 31, 2018. It seems that the residents of Karachi and indeed the entire province of Sindh are getting quite used to these hot temperatures as there are no special steps announced to help the residents face these soaring temperatures and I do not also see the camps and stalls by various organizations dishing out cold water and providing some relief to those caught out in the blistering heat.

Maybe they are functioning in some areas but there doesn’t seem to be the same enthusiasm from all concerned to popularize their presence and in the process inform the residents of steps that should be taken to prevent the ill effects of this searing heat.

Accompanying the heat are the mosquitoes and such other insects who are the carriers of various diseases, including dengue.

Unfortunately, Karachi seems to be the epicenter of these diseases and the city is filled with mosquitos of all shapes, sizes and origins making it impossible especially for the health conscious who would like to regularly jog and walk in the various parks of the city. I am myself a victim of this mosquito invasion as I usually walk in a famous park in Clifton which is currently overrun by mosquitoes and other insects.

The chowkidar at this facility would burn some wood at the entrance to produce smoke that would keep him safe from these insects but the rest of the park was overrun by insects until some influential person associated with the government experienced a confrontation with the insects and since then has provided a smoke machine that runs through the park in the early evening, providing some relief from these insects to the few joggers left to brave the onslaught of these insects.

Otherwise, too, this park has an array of interesting visitors who not only jog and walk but indulge in other interesting activities.

Top of the list are a husband and wife who have taken it upon themselves to feed all the cats in the park. Every day just as darkness falls they arrive with food for the cats and the cats too are all lined up waiting for them patiently.

When I say lined up I really mean lined up as these cats sit in rows after rows like trainees in a parade ground. With some assistance from the chowkidar the cats are fed and remarkably the cats show exemplary discipline and await their turn with great patience. It is really a sight to behold. The insect invasion has also dented this cat distribution schedule but the husband-wife team still somehow manages their routine even if not with regularity.

A question that often arises in my mind is how safe are these mosquito machines or foggers as they are known as they spew out huge columns of smoke that sometimes engulf entire communities. This can be dangerous, causing respiratory issues like coughing and wheezing, headaches, dizziness, and allergic reactions in humans and pets.

Also as these machines release insecticides into the air, such exposure can also lead to skin and eye irritation. It is the question of choosing between the devil and the deep sea.

The specter of being injected with the dengue virus sometimes with fatal results is enough for people to take cover behind whatever treatment is available or any protection being offered. There is the famous saying that beggars cannot be choosers.

Even this spray with doubtful risks is only available in some areas of the city while in others there is a long wait and partial availability but it is being awaited with open arms.

While people rely on sprays and insect repellents to ward off the dengue carrying insects a thought towards prevention disturbs my mind if only preventive measures had been undertaken; and only if gutters were well covered and instead of the authorities spraying insecticides now had poured it into breeding grounds of mosquitoes long before they bred and took to the skies. Prevention they say is better than cure. So many good proverbs that we ignore with regularity.

