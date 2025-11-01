BML 6.25 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-0.48%)
BOP 34.08 Increased By ▲ 0.58 (1.73%)
CNERGY 7.67 Increased By ▲ 0.24 (3.23%)
CPHL 83.90 Increased By ▲ 1.32 (1.6%)
DCL 12.99 Increased By ▲ 0.51 (4.09%)
DGKC 222.00 Increased By ▲ 5.58 (2.58%)
FCCL 53.00 Increased By ▲ 3.00 (6%)
FFL 18.55 Increased By ▲ 0.35 (1.92%)
GCIL 31.75 Increased By ▲ 0.70 (2.25%)
HUBC 217.40 Increased By ▲ 2.90 (1.35%)
KEL 5.38 Decreased By ▼ -0.04 (-0.74%)
KOSM 6.55 Increased By ▲ 0.17 (2.66%)
LOTCHEM 26.81 Increased By ▲ 1.16 (4.52%)
MLCF 95.80 Increased By ▲ 3.65 (3.96%)
NBP 218.65 Increased By ▲ 6.58 (3.1%)
PAEL 52.75 Increased By ▲ 4.18 (8.61%)
PIAHCLA 24.85 Increased By ▲ 0.82 (3.41%)
PIBTL 15.22 Increased By ▲ 0.36 (2.42%)
POWER 18.40 Increased By ▲ 0.46 (2.56%)
PPL 187.71 Increased By ▲ 4.79 (2.62%)
PREMA 38.55 Increased By ▲ 0.38 (1%)
PRL 34.25 Increased By ▲ 0.78 (2.33%)
PTC 37.11 Increased By ▲ 2.36 (6.79%)
SNGP 130.60 Increased By ▲ 3.53 (2.78%)
SSGC 35.54 Increased By ▲ 0.57 (1.63%)
TELE 11.52 Increased By ▲ 0.59 (5.4%)
TPLP 10.00 Increased By ▲ 0.12 (1.21%)
TREET 33.05 Increased By ▲ 2.12 (6.85%)
TRG 73.90 Increased By ▲ 1.27 (1.75%)
WTL 1.84 Increased By ▲ 0.08 (4.55%)
BR100 16,996 Increased By 590.5 (3.6%)
BR30 54,190 Increased By 1769 (3.37%)
KSE100 161,632 Increased By 4898.9 (3.13%)
KSE30 49,377 Increased By 1624.9 (3.4%)
Nov 01, 2025 اردو PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Print Print 2025-11-01

Minister, ASEAN envoys, BOI officials discuss trade ties, economic cooperation

Recorder Report Published 01 Nov, 2025 06:03am

ISLAMABAD: Federal Minister for Investment Qaiser Ahmed Sheikh hosted a high-level meeting with a joint delegation of ASEAN Ambassadors and High Commissioners at the office of the Board of Investment (BOI) on Friday.

The delegation included Rongvudhi Virabutr, the Ambassador of Thailand and Chair of the ASEAN Committee in Islamabad (ACI), Lt Gen Chandra Warsenanto Sukotjo (retd), the Ambassador of Indonesia, Dato’ Mohammad Azhar Mazlan, the High Commissioner of Malaysia, Pham Ahn Tuan, the Ambassador of Vietnam, Dr Emmanuel R Fernandez, the Ambassador of the Philippines, Wunna Han, the Ambassador of Myanmar, and Col Pengiran Haji Kamal Bashah Pengiran Haji Ahmad (retd), the High Commissioner of Brunei.

The meeting was attended by the Secretary of the BOI and other senior officials, underscoring Pakistan’s importance in strengthening economic ties with ASEAN countries.

During the discussions, Federal Minister Qaiser Ahmed Sheikh highlighted the strategic importance of ASEAN countries as key partners for Pakistan and briefed the delegation on the role of Special Economic Zones (SEZs) and the Facilitation Centre in promoting investment opportunities nationwide. He emphasized that these zones provide a structured and investor-friendly environment, aimed at fostering sustainable industrial growth, attracting foreign direct investment, and generating employment opportunities.

All ASEAN countries expressed keen interest in sectors such as tourism, the food industry, and other emerging industries, which hold substantial potential for investment and bilateral economic collaboration.

The Minister highlighted that Pakistan is actively offering incentives to investors to enhance investment opportunities in different sectors like information technology, infrastructure, textiles, and Mining.

The delegates collectively acknowledged the presence of significant investment opportunities in Pakistan for ASEAN countries and underscored their willingness to explore potential collaborations in multiple sectors.

Discussions also focused on strengthening trade and investment ties, improving connectivity, and facilitating smoother investment procedures to ensure a mutually beneficial partnership.

The ASEAN representatives welcomed Pakistan’s investor-friendly policies and highlighted their interest in participating in development initiatives that could promote regional integration and growth.

Federal Minister Qaiser Ahmed Sheikh reiterated that under the leadership of Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif, the Government of Pakistan is focused on an export-led growth economy, aiming at creating a sustainable business environment for investors and enhancing Pakistan’s role in regional trade networks.

Secretary of the BOI, Jamil Ahmad Qureshi, stated that both the BOI and the Special Investment Facilitation Centre (SIFC) are actively working to facilitate and promote investment opportunities across Pakistan, ensuring a smooth and investor-friendly environment.

The meeting concluded with a shared commitment to further strengthening bilateral cooperation, fostering regional development, and promoting long-term partnerships that support economic growth and stability. Both sides expressed optimism about the opportunities ahead and agreed to continue dialogue and engagement to implement actionable initiatives for investment and connectivity in the region.

Copyright Business Recorder, 2025

SEZs economic cooperation Board of Investment Qaiser Ahmed Sheikh

Comments

200 characters

Minister, ASEAN envoys, BOI officials discuss trade ties, economic cooperation

FD projects decline in public debt

TPB set to rationalise tariffs on non-cotton materials

FBR misses target by Rs272bn in July-Oct collections

Exploration licences: PD receives bids for 23 of 40 offshore blocks

Minerals & mining sector: US, Pakistan discuss avenues of cooperation

Weekly SPI rises 0.12pc

Northern districts: PM announces development plans

ETPB-managed properties: SC CB suspends PHC’s tax levy verdict

FIA withdraws corruption charges: Tax expert gets a clean chit from court

3Q2025: Listed banks post combined profit of Rs170bn

Read more stories