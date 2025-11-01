Minister, ASEAN envoys, BOI officials discuss trade ties, economic cooperation

ISLAMABAD: Federal Minister for Investment Qaiser Ahmed Sheikh hosted a high-level meeting with a joint delegation of ASEAN Ambassadors and High Commissioners at the office of the Board of Investment (BOI) on Friday.

The delegation included Rongvudhi Virabutr, the Ambassador of Thailand and Chair of the ASEAN Committee in Islamabad (ACI), Lt Gen Chandra Warsenanto Sukotjo (retd), the Ambassador of Indonesia, Dato’ Mohammad Azhar Mazlan, the High Commissioner of Malaysia, Pham Ahn Tuan, the Ambassador of Vietnam, Dr Emmanuel R Fernandez, the Ambassador of the Philippines, Wunna Han, the Ambassador of Myanmar, and Col Pengiran Haji Kamal Bashah Pengiran Haji Ahmad (retd), the High Commissioner of Brunei.

The meeting was attended by the Secretary of the BOI and other senior officials, underscoring Pakistan’s importance in strengthening economic ties with ASEAN countries.

During the discussions, Federal Minister Qaiser Ahmed Sheikh highlighted the strategic importance of ASEAN countries as key partners for Pakistan and briefed the delegation on the role of Special Economic Zones (SEZs) and the Facilitation Centre in promoting investment opportunities nationwide. He emphasized that these zones provide a structured and investor-friendly environment, aimed at fostering sustainable industrial growth, attracting foreign direct investment, and generating employment opportunities.

All ASEAN countries expressed keen interest in sectors such as tourism, the food industry, and other emerging industries, which hold substantial potential for investment and bilateral economic collaboration.

The Minister highlighted that Pakistan is actively offering incentives to investors to enhance investment opportunities in different sectors like information technology, infrastructure, textiles, and Mining.

The delegates collectively acknowledged the presence of significant investment opportunities in Pakistan for ASEAN countries and underscored their willingness to explore potential collaborations in multiple sectors.

Discussions also focused on strengthening trade and investment ties, improving connectivity, and facilitating smoother investment procedures to ensure a mutually beneficial partnership.

The ASEAN representatives welcomed Pakistan’s investor-friendly policies and highlighted their interest in participating in development initiatives that could promote regional integration and growth.

Federal Minister Qaiser Ahmed Sheikh reiterated that under the leadership of Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif, the Government of Pakistan is focused on an export-led growth economy, aiming at creating a sustainable business environment for investors and enhancing Pakistan’s role in regional trade networks.

Secretary of the BOI, Jamil Ahmad Qureshi, stated that both the BOI and the Special Investment Facilitation Centre (SIFC) are actively working to facilitate and promote investment opportunities across Pakistan, ensuring a smooth and investor-friendly environment.

The meeting concluded with a shared commitment to further strengthening bilateral cooperation, fostering regional development, and promoting long-term partnerships that support economic growth and stability. Both sides expressed optimism about the opportunities ahead and agreed to continue dialogue and engagement to implement actionable initiatives for investment and connectivity in the region.

