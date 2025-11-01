TDAP launches dedicated HORECA Section

KARACHI: The Trade Development Authority of Pakistan (TDAP) Friday announced the creation of a specialized HORECA (Hotel, Restaurant and Catering) Section within its Agro & Food Division, led by Kashmala Umar, Deputy Director (AFD).

This targeted initiative positions Pakistan’s premium agricultural exports as indispensable partners in the world’s fastest-growing hospitality markets, starting with Saudi Arabia’s USD70 billion HORECA sector by 2030—driven by 150 million annual tourists, 90 percent urbanization, and 70 million religious pilgrims.

Pakistan’s world-renowned basmati rice, exported to 136 countries, and high-value spices—including cumin, chili, and coriander, generating USD90.6 million annually across 32 markets—meet HORECA demands for halal authenticity, SFDA-compliant quality, bulk-ready packaging, and cultural relevance.

