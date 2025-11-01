BML 6.25 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-0.48%)
BOP 34.08 Increased By ▲ 0.58 (1.73%)
CNERGY 7.67 Increased By ▲ 0.24 (3.23%)
CPHL 83.90 Increased By ▲ 1.32 (1.6%)
DCL 12.99 Increased By ▲ 0.51 (4.09%)
DGKC 222.00 Increased By ▲ 5.58 (2.58%)
FCCL 53.00 Increased By ▲ 3.00 (6%)
FFL 18.55 Increased By ▲ 0.35 (1.92%)
GCIL 31.75 Increased By ▲ 0.70 (2.25%)
HUBC 217.40 Increased By ▲ 2.90 (1.35%)
KEL 5.38 Decreased By ▼ -0.04 (-0.74%)
KOSM 6.55 Increased By ▲ 0.17 (2.66%)
LOTCHEM 26.81 Increased By ▲ 1.16 (4.52%)
MLCF 95.80 Increased By ▲ 3.65 (3.96%)
NBP 218.65 Increased By ▲ 6.58 (3.1%)
PAEL 52.75 Increased By ▲ 4.18 (8.61%)
PIAHCLA 24.85 Increased By ▲ 0.82 (3.41%)
PIBTL 15.22 Increased By ▲ 0.36 (2.42%)
POWER 18.40 Increased By ▲ 0.46 (2.56%)
PPL 187.71 Increased By ▲ 4.79 (2.62%)
PREMA 38.55 Increased By ▲ 0.38 (1%)
PRL 34.25 Increased By ▲ 0.78 (2.33%)
PTC 37.11 Increased By ▲ 2.36 (6.79%)
SNGP 130.60 Increased By ▲ 3.53 (2.78%)
SSGC 35.54 Increased By ▲ 0.57 (1.63%)
TELE 11.52 Increased By ▲ 0.59 (5.4%)
TPLP 10.00 Increased By ▲ 0.12 (1.21%)
TREET 33.05 Increased By ▲ 2.12 (6.85%)
TRG 73.90 Increased By ▲ 1.27 (1.75%)
WTL 1.84 Increased By ▲ 0.08 (4.55%)
BR100 16,996 Increased By 590.5 (3.6%)
BR30 54,190 Increased By 1769 (3.37%)
KSE100 161,632 Increased By 4898.9 (3.13%)
KSE30 49,377 Increased By 1624.9 (3.4%)
Nov 01, 2025 اردو PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Print Print 2025-11-01

Zong, NUCES-FAST to set up research lab

Recorder Report Published 01 Nov, 2025 06:03am

Islamabad: Zong has inked a strategic understanding to establish the China–Pakistan Low-Carbon Intelligent Manufacturing International Joint Innovation Laboratory at NUCES-FAST University, Islamabad, marking a new milestone in bilateral scientific and technological collaboration between China and Pakistan.

The laboratory will serve as a collaborative research and development platform jointly established by Zong, Suzhou University of Science and Technology (USTS), Guangzhou Institute of Software Application Technology (GZIS), and NUCES–FAST (National University of Computer and Emerging Sciences). This initiative aims to strengthen scientific research, promote knowledge exchange, and drive low-carbon innovation through advanced technologies.

Research under this collaboration will initially concentrate on four core domains: low-carbon and environmental protection through the application of cloud and digital technologies; intelligent construction and manufacturing driven by artificial intelligence and 5G connectivity; clean and renewable energy systems enhanced by big data and smart energy management; and digital and intelligent applications integrating IoT, AI, and advanced analytics. Together, these focus areas reflect a strategic roadmap for a future where technological innovation complements sustainability goals.

The China–Pakistan International Joint Innovation Laboratory will operate as a multidisciplinary platform to bridge academia and industry, driving the conversion of scientific achievements into market-ready solutions. It will also focus on talent development in the fields of low-carbon systems and digital technologies, providing young researchers and engineers with opportunities to engage in applied research and pilot projects aligned with the China–Pakistan Economic Corridor (CPEC) framework.

Zong will act as the industrial facilitator, connecting academic research to practical enterprise applications, while the participating universities and research institutes will contribute domain expertise and capacity building to advance joint research outcomes.

Commenting on the partnership, Dr Mao Weiliang, Chief Technical Officer at Zong, said, “The establishment of this International Joint Innovation Laboratory marks a defining step toward creating a new ecosystem where research converges with real-world impact. By bringing together China and Pakistan’s leading academic and research institutions, we are building a foundation for transformative breakthroughs in intelligent manufacturing, digital innovation including 5G, AI, Big Data, Cloud Computing, and other emerging technologies for sustainable industrial growth.”

Speaking on the occasion, Rector of NUCES-FAST, Dr Aftab Maroof stated, “This collaboration reflects the strength of academia–industry partnerships and the role of universities in shaping Pakistan’s innovation landscape. By engaging our students and researchers in applied research across AI, IoT, cloud and low-carbon systems, we are contributing to solutions that will support sustainable industrial development nationally and internationally.”

The establishment of the China–Pakistan Low-Carbon Intelligent Manufacturing International Joint Innovation Laboratory reflects a shared commitment to scientific and technological progress under the Belt and Road framework, supporting Zong’s ongoing pursuit of technological innovation that bridges industry, research, and sustainability.

Copyright Business Recorder, 2025

5G zong CPEC Pakistan and China NUCES FAST University

Comments

200 characters

Zong, NUCES-FAST to set up research lab

FD projects decline in public debt

TPB set to rationalise tariffs on non-cotton materials

FBR misses target by Rs272bn in July-Oct collections

Exploration licences: PD receives bids for 23 of 40 offshore blocks

Minerals & mining sector: US, Pakistan discuss avenues of cooperation

Weekly SPI rises 0.12pc

Northern districts: PM announces development plans

ETPB-managed properties: SC CB suspends PHC’s tax levy verdict

FIA withdraws corruption charges: Tax expert gets a clean chit from court

3Q2025: Listed banks post combined profit of Rs170bn

Read more stories