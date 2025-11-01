Zong, NUCES-FAST to set up research lab

Islamabad: Zong has inked a strategic understanding to establish the China–Pakistan Low-Carbon Intelligent Manufacturing International Joint Innovation Laboratory at NUCES-FAST University, Islamabad, marking a new milestone in bilateral scientific and technological collaboration between China and Pakistan.

The laboratory will serve as a collaborative research and development platform jointly established by Zong, Suzhou University of Science and Technology (USTS), Guangzhou Institute of Software Application Technology (GZIS), and NUCES–FAST (National University of Computer and Emerging Sciences). This initiative aims to strengthen scientific research, promote knowledge exchange, and drive low-carbon innovation through advanced technologies.

Research under this collaboration will initially concentrate on four core domains: low-carbon and environmental protection through the application of cloud and digital technologies; intelligent construction and manufacturing driven by artificial intelligence and 5G connectivity; clean and renewable energy systems enhanced by big data and smart energy management; and digital and intelligent applications integrating IoT, AI, and advanced analytics. Together, these focus areas reflect a strategic roadmap for a future where technological innovation complements sustainability goals.

The China–Pakistan International Joint Innovation Laboratory will operate as a multidisciplinary platform to bridge academia and industry, driving the conversion of scientific achievements into market-ready solutions. It will also focus on talent development in the fields of low-carbon systems and digital technologies, providing young researchers and engineers with opportunities to engage in applied research and pilot projects aligned with the China–Pakistan Economic Corridor (CPEC) framework.

Zong will act as the industrial facilitator, connecting academic research to practical enterprise applications, while the participating universities and research institutes will contribute domain expertise and capacity building to advance joint research outcomes.

Commenting on the partnership, Dr Mao Weiliang, Chief Technical Officer at Zong, said, “The establishment of this International Joint Innovation Laboratory marks a defining step toward creating a new ecosystem where research converges with real-world impact. By bringing together China and Pakistan’s leading academic and research institutions, we are building a foundation for transformative breakthroughs in intelligent manufacturing, digital innovation including 5G, AI, Big Data, Cloud Computing, and other emerging technologies for sustainable industrial growth.”

Speaking on the occasion, Rector of NUCES-FAST, Dr Aftab Maroof stated, “This collaboration reflects the strength of academia–industry partnerships and the role of universities in shaping Pakistan’s innovation landscape. By engaging our students and researchers in applied research across AI, IoT, cloud and low-carbon systems, we are contributing to solutions that will support sustainable industrial development nationally and internationally.”

The establishment of the China–Pakistan Low-Carbon Intelligent Manufacturing International Joint Innovation Laboratory reflects a shared commitment to scientific and technological progress under the Belt and Road framework, supporting Zong’s ongoing pursuit of technological innovation that bridges industry, research, and sustainability.

