Punjab steps up crackdown on price gouging

LAHORE: The Punjab’s price control and commodities management department intensifying action against profiteering inspected a total of 973,300 outlets across all districts of the province over the past two days.

During these operations, 28,253 violations of price regulations were detected, 28 FIRs were registered, and 305 profiteers were arrested. A spokesperson of the Department said on Friday that the government is enforcing a zero-tolerance policy against those selling sugar above official rates, fixed at Rs171 per kg ex-mill and Rs179-200 per kg for retail.

In a focused action against the sugar mafia, authorities carried out 54,106 raids, arresting 3,595 offenders involved in overcharging. Additionally, 489 cases were registered and fines amounting to Rs49.548 million were imposed. The spokesperson stressed that uninterrupted supply of essential commodities is being ensured across Punjab, and eliminating profiteering remains a top government priority. “Affordable and quality food is a basic right of every citizen, and the government is utilizing all available resources to safeguard this right,” the spokesperson added.

Copyright Business Recorder, 2025