Murad asks accelerating Ghotki-Kandhkot Bridge work

Recorder Report Published 01 Nov, 2025 06:03am

KARACHI: Sindh Chief Minister Syed Murad Ali Shah presided over a meeting to review the progress of the Ghotki-Kandhkot Bridge project, which is one of the province’s most significant infrastructure developments connecting Sindh, Punjab, and Balochistan.

The Chief Minister said that he had held five meetings so far on the Ghotki-Kandhkot Bridge and was personally monitoring its progress. “Technically, the working window for construction spans from November to June, when the river water remains low,” he said, emphasising that work must continue rapidly during this period.

The works department informed that top-class engineers have been hired for the project and that the contractor has deployed a full team at the site to expedite work. Out of 723 piles required for the 12.15 km-long bridge, 379 have already been installed, while the remaining 353 piles will be completed and girders placed by December this year. The construction activity is progressing steadily. The CM directed the police and Rangers to ensure full security at the site, saying, “There is no longer a security issue.”

Murad Shah announced that he would personally review the work again next week and make an unannounced visit to the bridge site in the coming month to assess the pace of work.

He termed the Ghotki-Kandhkot Bridge a vital project, not only for Sindh but for the economic connectivity of Punjab and Balochistan as well. He instructed the Works and PPP Unit departments to accelerate efforts and ensure timely completion.

The meeting was attended by Senior Minister Sharjeel Inam Memon, Special Assistant to CM Syed Qasim Naveed Qamar, Chief Secretary Asif Hyder Shah, Principal Secretary to CM Agha Wasif, Secretary Finance Fayaz Jatoi, Secretary Works Nawaz Sohoo, Secretary Transport Asad Zamin, Professor Dr Sarosh Lodhi, and other officials.

