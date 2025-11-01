BML 6.25 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-0.48%)
Street digging without NOC: Minister orders registration of FIRs

Recorder Report Published 01 Nov, 2025 06:03am

LAHORE: Punjab Local Government Minister Zeeshan Rafique has stated that a police case should be registered against those involved in digging streets without a No-Objection Certificate (NOC), and attention should be paid to the restoration of street lights and the construction of green belts.

He expressed these views while chairing a meeting held on Friday to review the Lahore Development Programme (LDP). Special Assistant to the Chief Minister Zeeshan Malik also attended the meeting. On this occasion, Administrator of the Municipal Corporation Lahore/Deputy Commissioner Lahore Syed Musa Raza and WASA Managing Director Syed Ghufran Ahmed briefed the participants about developments made so far.

Expressing satisfaction over the completion of the Lahore Development Programme (LDP) Phase-1, the Minister said that for the first time, the Punjab government has come up with a comprehensive plan to provide urban amenities to the most backward areas of Lahore.

He averred that the dirt streets of Lahore have been paved with beautiful tiles. “The work on the second phase of the LDP is progressing rapidly. This mega project has brought relief to the citizens; the development work is being done in every part of the city without discrimination. An effective sewage system was brought to the areas that were deprived till now,” he said. The Minister directed the Deputy Commissioner to monitor the completed schemes, saying squads should be formed for effective monitoring.

The Deputy Commissioner told the meeting that overall, 98 percent of the Lahore Development Programne has been completed. “As per the Chief Minister’s guidelines, quality, transparent and timely completion of all projects is being ensured; the assistant commissioners regularly monitor all the schemes,” he added.

Copyright Business Recorder, 2025

