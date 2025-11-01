BML 6.25 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-0.48%)
Nov 01, 2025
Business & Finance

Easypaisa Digital Bank reports Rs5.65bn profit before tax for 9M

Published 01 Nov, 2025

ISLAMABAD: Easypaisa Digital Bank reported a profit before tax of Rs5.65 billion for the nine months ended September 30, 2025. The Board of Directors of Easypaisa Digital Bank approved the financial statements for the nine months ended September 30, 2025.

Recording a profit before tax of Rs5.65 billion, up from Rs3.88 billion in the same period last year, representing a 45.60 percent Year-on-Year (YoY) increase, the Bank’s solid performance was mainly attributed to deposit growth and higher fee-based revenues from payment services, while effective cost control further strengthened overall profitability.

Net markup income rose by 8.46 percent, reflecting continued growth in digital lending and low-cost deposits. Non-markup income recorded a strong increase of 44.62 percent, driven by higher transaction volumes in the payments business, particularly from online payment revenue, bundle products, disbursements and collections commission, and insurance products.

Operating expenses rose modestly by 5.92 percent, with Easypaisa Digital Bank continuing its investments in technology, talent, and customer acquisition to support future growth, partly offset by an actualization of accrued compensation costs. Cost-to-income ratio improved from 80.31 percent in the same period last year to 69.91 percent due to operational efficiency.

Customer deposits reached Rs109.6 billion, reflecting a 61.88 percent increase over September 2024, driven by strong customer confidence following the Bank’s transition to a digital retail bank.

Total advances stood at Rs26.14 billion, with a loan-to-deposit ratio of 21.54 percent. The Bank’s equity was recorded at Rs18.35 billion, while the Capital Adequacy Ratio (CAR) remained strong at 23.16 percent, well above required levels.

Jahanzeb Khan, President and CEO, Easypaisa Digital Bank, said, “We continue to build on our momentum via robust growth and the trust our customers have placed in us. I want to thank our shareholders, customers, the State Bank of Pakistan, and policymakers for democratizing digital financial services across the masses. With a strong foundation in place, easypaisa is well-positioned to leverage our scale and brand to become the digital bank of choice for all Pakistanis.”

Amin Sukhiani, Chief Financial Officer, Easypaisa Digital Bank, said, “A 45 percent growth in profitability reflects the strength of our strategy, the continued support of our Board, and the dedication of a competent management team. Our focus on core banking activities has delivered solid results, and with the introduction of new products in the coming year and our ongoing efforts to deepen financial literacy among customers, we expect to further enhance customer confidence and strengthen the Bank’s market position.”

With over 55 million registered users and as the country’s first digital bank to commence commercial operations, easypaisa remains aligned with the State Bank of Pakistan’s vision to drive inclusive economic growth. We are committed to expanding our range of financial products and services not just for our current users, but also for the millions who remain unbanked or underbanked.





