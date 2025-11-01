Govt hikes petrol price by Rs2.43, diesel by Rs3.02 per litre

The government has announced an increase in the prices of petroleum products for the next fortnight, following recommendations from the Oil and Gas Regulatory Authority (OGRA).

According to a statement issued by the Finance Division, the price of petrol (MS) has been raised by Rs2.43 per litre, bringing the new rate to Rs265.45 per litre from the previous Rs263.02.

Similarly, the price of high-speed diesel (HSD) has been increased by Rs3.02 per litre, now priced at Rs278.44 per litre compared to Rs275.42 earlier.

The revised prices will take effect from November 1, 2025, and remain in place for the next two weeks.

The Finance Division said the price adjustments were made after considering input from OGRA and the relevant ministries, in line with global oil price trends and exchange rate movements.

During the last fortnightly review, the government had cut the price of petrol by Rs5.66 per litre to Rs268.68 per litre. It also lowered the rate of high-speed diesel (HSD) by Rs1.39 to Rs275.41 per litre.