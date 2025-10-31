BML 6.25 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-0.48%)
Saim Ayub, bowlers give Pakistan series-levelling win over South Africa

BR Web Desk Published October 31, 2025 Updated October 31, 2025 11:01pm

Pakistan produced a commanding all-round performance to level the three-match T20I series against South Africa with a comprehensive nine-wicket victory at Lahore’s Gaddafi Stadium on Friday.

Chasing a modest 111-run target, Pakistan cruised home in just 13.1 overs, thanks to a scintillating innings by Saim Ayub. The left-hander smashed 71 not out off just 38 balls, striking six fours and five towering sixes, as he dominated the South African bowling attack.

Sahibzada Farhan provided early momentum with a quick 28 off 23 balls before falling to Corbin Bosch, while skipper Babar Azam remained unbeaten on 11 off 18 deliveries, guiding Pakistan to victory.

In the process, Babar Azam achieved a major career milestone, becoming the leading run-scorer in men’s T20I with 4,232 runs in 123 innings, surpassing India’s Rohit Sharma, who has 4,231 runs in 151 innings.

Earlier, South Africa were bowled out for 110 in 19.2 overs after electing to bat. Faheem Ashraf starred with the ball, taking 4-23, while debutant pacer Salman Mirza impressed with figures of 3-14. Naseem Shah also chipped in with two wickets as the visitors struggled to build partnerships.

Dewald Brevis was the lone bright spot for South Africa, scoring a brisk 25 off 16 balls, but the rest of the batting lineup failed to cope with Pakistan’s disciplined attack.

The series is now tied 1-1 after South Africa’s win in the opening match. The third and final T20I will be played tomorrow at the same venue, with both teams aiming to seal the series.

