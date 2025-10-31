Babar Azam becomes leading run-scorer in T20Is

Star Pakistan batter Babar Azam has become the leading run-scorer in Twenty20 internationals (T20Is), surpassing India’s Rohit Sharma.

Babar reached the milestone during his 123rd innings, taking his tally to 4,232 runs — one run ahead of Rohit’s 4,231 in 151 innings. India’s Virat Kohli is third with 4,188 runs in 117 innings.

The achievement further cements Babar’s reputation as one of the most consistent performers in modern T20 cricket, maintaining a superior average and strike rate compared to most of his peers.

Most runs in T20Is: