BML 6.25 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-0.48%)
BOP 34.08 Increased By ▲ 0.58 (1.73%)
CNERGY 7.67 Increased By ▲ 0.24 (3.23%)
CPHL 83.90 Increased By ▲ 1.32 (1.6%)
DCL 12.99 Increased By ▲ 0.51 (4.09%)
DGKC 222.00 Increased By ▲ 5.58 (2.58%)
FCCL 53.00 Increased By ▲ 3.00 (6%)
FFL 18.55 Increased By ▲ 0.35 (1.92%)
GCIL 31.75 Increased By ▲ 0.70 (2.25%)
HUBC 217.40 Increased By ▲ 2.90 (1.35%)
KEL 5.38 Decreased By ▼ -0.04 (-0.74%)
KOSM 6.55 Increased By ▲ 0.17 (2.66%)
LOTCHEM 26.81 Increased By ▲ 1.16 (4.52%)
MLCF 95.80 Increased By ▲ 3.65 (3.96%)
NBP 218.65 Increased By ▲ 6.58 (3.1%)
PAEL 52.75 Increased By ▲ 4.18 (8.61%)
PIAHCLA 24.85 Increased By ▲ 0.82 (3.41%)
PIBTL 15.22 Increased By ▲ 0.36 (2.42%)
POWER 18.40 Increased By ▲ 0.46 (2.56%)
PPL 187.71 Increased By ▲ 4.79 (2.62%)
PREMA 38.55 Increased By ▲ 0.38 (1%)
PRL 34.25 Increased By ▲ 0.78 (2.33%)
PTC 37.11 Increased By ▲ 2.36 (6.79%)
SNGP 130.60 Increased By ▲ 3.53 (2.78%)
SSGC 35.54 Increased By ▲ 0.57 (1.63%)
TELE 11.52 Increased By ▲ 0.59 (5.4%)
TPLP 10.00 Increased By ▲ 0.12 (1.21%)
TREET 33.05 Increased By ▲ 2.12 (6.85%)
TRG 73.90 Increased By ▲ 1.27 (1.75%)
WTL 1.84 Increased By ▲ 0.08 (4.55%)
BR100 16,996 Increased By 590.5 (3.6%)
BR30 54,190 Increased By 1769 (3.37%)
KSE100 161,632 Increased By 4898.9 (3.13%)
KSE30 49,377 Increased By 1624.9 (3.4%)
Oct 31, 2025 اردو PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Sports

Babar Azam becomes leading run-scorer in T20Is

BR Web Desk Published October 31, 2025 Updated October 31, 2025 11:08pm

Star Pakistan batter Babar Azam has become the leading run-scorer in Twenty20 internationals (T20Is), surpassing India’s Rohit Sharma.

Babar reached the milestone during his 123rd innings, taking his tally to 4,232 runs — one run ahead of Rohit’s 4,231 in 151 innings. India’s Virat Kohli is third with 4,188 runs in 117 innings.

The achievement further cements Babar’s reputation as one of the most consistent performers in modern T20 cricket, maintaining a superior average and strike rate compared to most of his peers.

Most runs in T20Is:

Most runs in T20 Internationals
Player Country Innings Runs Strike Rate
Babar Azam Pakistan 123 4232 128.95
Rohit Sharma India 151 4231 140.89
Virat Kohli India 117 4188 137.04
Jos Buttler England 132 3869 148.97
Paul Stirling Ireland 150 3710 134.86
Babar Azam T20Is Pakistan vs South Africa T20I highest run scorer in T20Is

Comments

200 characters

Babar Azam becomes leading run-scorer in T20Is

‘Pricing anomaly’: Petroleum industry faced Rs3/litre loss at oil imports in Jul-Sept, says report

Peace talks boost sentiment: KSE-100 gains over 3% to snap 7-day losing streak

New Khyber Pakhtunkhwa cabinet’s 13 members sworn in

Pakistan evaluating India-US defence pact, says FO

FBR rules out blanket extension as record 5.9m tax returns filed

Rupee inches upward against US dollar

Saim Ayub, bowlers give Pakistan series-levelling win over South Africa

PPP finalises name for AJK prime minister-ship; announcement expected soon

Authorities mull over construction of airports in DI Khan, Azad Kashmir

Gold price per tola gains Rs5,300 in Pakistan

Read more stories