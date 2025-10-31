FBR rules out blanket extension as record 5.9m tax returns filed

The Federal Board of Revenue (FBR) on Thursday said that a record 5.9 million income tax returns had been filed for the Tax Year 2025, reflecting a 17.6 percent increase over last year, even as the authority ruled out any blanket extension in the filing deadline.

In a statement, the FBR said that as of 7 p.m. on October 31, 2025, a total of 5.9 million tax returns had been received compared to 5 million during the same period last year.

It added that 3.6 million taxpayers filed returns with tax payments, marking an 18.6 percent rise in revenue-contributing filers.

7-15 days more extension sought: Experts welcome FBR move to set up tax return body

Individual taxpayers paid nearly Rs69 billion this year against Rs60 billion last year, an increase of 15 percent, according to the FBR.

The board said the growth in compliance reflected greater public confidence and awareness, attributing it to an extensive outreach campaign jointly executed by the Prime Minister’s Office, the Ministry of Information, and the FBR itself.

The campaign included nationwide robocalls, WhatsApp messages, targeted emails, and behaviorally informed reminders, which the authority said encouraged citizens to meet their tax obligations.

Taxpayers’ facilitation: FBR constitutes online return filing body

However, the FBR made it clear that, in line with the prime minister’s directions, no blanket extension in the filing deadline had been granted.

Taxpayers facing genuine hardships, it said, could seek individual extensions through the IRIS system.

The authority expressed appreciation for the growing cooperation of taxpayers and reaffirmed its commitment to simplifying procedures and enhancing digital tools to make the tax system “fair, transparent, and inclusive.”