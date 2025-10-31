BML 6.25 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-0.48%)
BOP 34.08 Increased By ▲ 0.58 (1.73%)
CNERGY 7.67 Increased By ▲ 0.24 (3.23%)
CPHL 83.90 Increased By ▲ 1.32 (1.6%)
DCL 12.99 Increased By ▲ 0.51 (4.09%)
DGKC 222.00 Increased By ▲ 5.58 (2.58%)
FCCL 53.00 Increased By ▲ 3.00 (6%)
FFL 18.55 Increased By ▲ 0.35 (1.92%)
GCIL 31.75 Increased By ▲ 0.70 (2.25%)
HUBC 217.40 Increased By ▲ 2.90 (1.35%)
KEL 5.38 Decreased By ▼ -0.04 (-0.74%)
KOSM 6.55 Increased By ▲ 0.17 (2.66%)
LOTCHEM 26.81 Increased By ▲ 1.16 (4.52%)
MLCF 95.80 Increased By ▲ 3.65 (3.96%)
NBP 218.65 Increased By ▲ 6.58 (3.1%)
PAEL 52.75 Increased By ▲ 4.18 (8.61%)
PIAHCLA 24.85 Increased By ▲ 0.82 (3.41%)
PIBTL 15.22 Increased By ▲ 0.36 (2.42%)
POWER 18.40 Increased By ▲ 0.46 (2.56%)
PPL 187.71 Increased By ▲ 4.79 (2.62%)
PREMA 38.55 Increased By ▲ 0.38 (1%)
PRL 34.25 Increased By ▲ 0.78 (2.33%)
PTC 37.11 Increased By ▲ 2.36 (6.79%)
SNGP 130.60 Increased By ▲ 3.53 (2.78%)
SSGC 35.54 Increased By ▲ 0.57 (1.63%)
TELE 11.52 Increased By ▲ 0.59 (5.4%)
TPLP 10.00 Increased By ▲ 0.12 (1.21%)
TREET 33.05 Increased By ▲ 2.12 (6.85%)
TRG 73.90 Increased By ▲ 1.27 (1.75%)
WTL 1.84 Increased By ▲ 0.08 (4.55%)
BR100 16,996 Increased By 590.5 (3.6%)
BR30 54,190 Increased By 1769 (3.37%)
KSE100 161,632 Increased By 4898.9 (3.13%)
KSE30 49,377 Increased By 1624.9 (3.4%)
Oct 31, 2025 اردو PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Business & Finance

FBR rules out blanket extension as record 5.9m tax returns filed

BR Web Desk Published 31 Oct, 2025 08:48pm

The Federal Board of Revenue (FBR) on Thursday said that a record 5.9 million income tax returns had been filed for the Tax Year 2025, reflecting a 17.6 percent increase over last year, even as the authority ruled out any blanket extension in the filing deadline.

In a statement, the FBR said that as of 7 p.m. on October 31, 2025, a total of 5.9 million tax returns had been received compared to 5 million during the same period last year.

It added that 3.6 million taxpayers filed returns with tax payments, marking an 18.6 percent rise in revenue-contributing filers.

7-15 days more extension sought: Experts welcome FBR move to set up tax return body

Individual taxpayers paid nearly Rs69 billion this year against Rs60 billion last year, an increase of 15 percent, according to the FBR.

The board said the growth in compliance reflected greater public confidence and awareness, attributing it to an extensive outreach campaign jointly executed by the Prime Minister’s Office, the Ministry of Information, and the FBR itself.

The campaign included nationwide robocalls, WhatsApp messages, targeted emails, and behaviorally informed reminders, which the authority said encouraged citizens to meet their tax obligations.

Taxpayers’ facilitation: FBR constitutes online return filing body

However, the FBR made it clear that, in line with the prime minister’s directions, no blanket extension in the filing deadline had been granted.

Taxpayers facing genuine hardships, it said, could seek individual extensions through the IRIS system.

The authority expressed appreciation for the growing cooperation of taxpayers and reaffirmed its commitment to simplifying procedures and enhancing digital tools to make the tax system “fair, transparent, and inclusive.”

FBR Income Tax Returns tax filing deadline Extension in return filing date

Comments

200 characters

FBR rules out blanket extension as record 5.9m tax returns filed

‘Pricing anomaly’: Petroleum industry faced Rs3/litre loss at oil imports in Jul-Sept, says report

Peace talks boost sentiment: KSE-100 gains over 3% to snap 7-day losing streak

New Khyber Pakhtunkhwa cabinet’s 13 members sworn in

Pakistan evaluating India-US defence pact, says FO

Rupee inches upward against US dollar

PPP finalises name for AJK prime minister-ship; announcement expected soon

Authorities mull over construction of airports in DI Khan, Azad Kashmir

Gold price per tola gains Rs5,300 in Pakistan

JW Global, Al Arabia forge joint venture to establish beverage plant in Pakistan

Read more stories