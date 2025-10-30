Taxpayers’ facilitation: FBR constitutes online return filing body

ISLAMABAD: Taking a positive step for taxpayers’ facilitation, Federal Board of Revenue (FBR) has constituted a committee to identify, address and resolve technical issues being faced by taxpayers while submitting their online income tax returns for the tax year 2025.

In this regard, the FBR has issued an office order here on Wednesday. So far, the FBR has received 5.5 million income tax returns for the tax year 2025.

The committee will comprise Rafia Ilyas Awan Chief (IR-Formations); Sardar Omer Sharif, Secretary IT; Ahmed Shakeel Babar, Second Secretary and Asif Sheikh from Pakistan Revenue Automation Limited (PRAL).

For any assistance or to report issues related to online return filing, the taxpayers can contact the designated officials during office hours, FBR added.

