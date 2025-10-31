BML 6.25 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-0.48%)
BOP 34.08 Increased By ▲ 0.58 (1.73%)
CNERGY 7.67 Increased By ▲ 0.24 (3.23%)
CPHL 83.90 Increased By ▲ 1.32 (1.6%)
DCL 12.99 Increased By ▲ 0.51 (4.09%)
DGKC 222.00 Increased By ▲ 5.58 (2.58%)
FCCL 53.00 Increased By ▲ 3.00 (6%)
FFL 18.55 Increased By ▲ 0.35 (1.92%)
GCIL 31.75 Increased By ▲ 0.70 (2.25%)
HUBC 217.40 Increased By ▲ 2.90 (1.35%)
KEL 5.38 Decreased By ▼ -0.04 (-0.74%)
KOSM 6.55 Increased By ▲ 0.17 (2.66%)
LOTCHEM 26.81 Increased By ▲ 1.16 (4.52%)
MLCF 95.80 Increased By ▲ 3.65 (3.96%)
NBP 218.65 Increased By ▲ 6.58 (3.1%)
PAEL 52.75 Increased By ▲ 4.18 (8.61%)
PIAHCLA 24.85 Increased By ▲ 0.82 (3.41%)
PIBTL 15.22 Increased By ▲ 0.36 (2.42%)
POWER 18.40 Increased By ▲ 0.46 (2.56%)
PPL 187.71 Increased By ▲ 4.79 (2.62%)
PREMA 38.55 Increased By ▲ 0.38 (1%)
PRL 34.25 Increased By ▲ 0.78 (2.33%)
PTC 37.11 Increased By ▲ 2.36 (6.79%)
SNGP 130.60 Increased By ▲ 3.53 (2.78%)
SSGC 35.54 Increased By ▲ 0.57 (1.63%)
TELE 11.52 Increased By ▲ 0.59 (5.4%)
TPLP 10.00 Increased By ▲ 0.12 (1.21%)
TREET 33.05 Increased By ▲ 2.12 (6.85%)
TRG 73.90 Increased By ▲ 1.27 (1.75%)
WTL 1.84 Increased By ▲ 0.08 (4.55%)
BR100 16,996 Increased By 590.5 (3.6%)
BR30 54,190 Increased By 1769 (3.37%)
KSE100 161,632 Increased By 4898.9 (3.13%)
KSE30 49,377 Increased By 1624.9 (3.4%)
Oct 31, 2025 اردو PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Markets

Pakistan awards first offshore oil exploration blocks for decades

  • Islamabad says it has awarded 23 offshore exploration blocks to four consortiums led by local energy companies
Reuters Published October 31, 2025 Updated October 31, 2025 07:20pm

KARACHI: Pakistan said it has awarded 23 offshore exploration blocks to four consortiums led by local energy companies, some partnered with foreign firms including Turkey’s national oil company TPAO.

In Pakistan’s first such bidding round in nearly two decades, its energy ministry said on Friday that bids were awarded for 23 of 40 offshore blocks offered, covering around 53,500 square kilometres.

The energy ministry listed state-run Oil and Gas Development Co. Ltd (OGDCL)(OGDC.PSX), Pakistan Petroleum Ltd (PPL) (PPL.PSX), and MariEnergies (MARE.PSX), along with privately-owned Prime Energy, which is backed by Pakistan’s Hub Power Company (Hubco) (HPWR.PSX), among the successful bidders.

Power Division launches smart meter rollout across Pakistan

TPAO secured a 25% stake in one of the awarded blocks and the right to operate it after signing a joint bidding agreement with Pakistan Petroleum Ltd (PPL) earlier this year to explore the country’s offshore prospects.

Other partners include Hong Kong-based United Energy Group, Orient Petroleum, a major local independent producer, and Fatima Petroleum, part of Pakistan’s Fatima Group conglomerate.

The four winning consortiums, led by OGDCL, PPL, Mari Petroleum and Prime Energy, collectively pledged about $80 million in exploration work over the initial three-year period, the energy ministry said.

Total investment could rise to between $750 million and $1 billion if drilling proceeds, it added.

Pakistan, which imports about half its oil, is seeking to revive foreign interest after the failure of the 2019 Kekra-1 well led to the exit of U.S. major Exxon Mobil (XOM.N).

OGDCL PPL power sector Power Division Orient Petroleum MariEnergies oil exploration Fatima Petroleum TPAO offshore oil exploration oil exploration blocks Turkey’s national oil company Oil and Gas Development Co. Ltd Pakistan Petroleum Ltd MARE Prime Energy United Energy Group Fatima Group conglomerate

Comments

200 characters

Pakistan awards first offshore oil exploration blocks for decades

New Khyber Pakhtunkhwa cabinet’s 13 members sworn in

Rupee inches upward against US dollar

PPP finalises name for AJK prime minister-ship; announcement expected soon

Authorities mull over construction of airports in DI Khan, Azad Kashmir

Gold price per tola gains Rs5,300 in Pakistan

JW Global, Al Arabia forge joint venture to establish beverage plant in Pakistan

IT ministry launches cloud programme, startup fund to boost knowledge-based digital economy

Islamabad pushes for US partnership to develop critical minerals

Power Division launches smart meter rollout across Pakistan

Read more stories