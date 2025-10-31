BML 6.25 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-0.48%)
BOP 34.08 Increased By ▲ 0.58 (1.73%)
CNERGY 7.67 Increased By ▲ 0.24 (3.23%)
CPHL 83.90 Increased By ▲ 1.32 (1.6%)
DCL 12.99 Increased By ▲ 0.51 (4.09%)
DGKC 222.00 Increased By ▲ 5.58 (2.58%)
FCCL 53.00 Increased By ▲ 3.00 (6%)
FFL 18.55 Increased By ▲ 0.35 (1.92%)
GCIL 31.75 Increased By ▲ 0.70 (2.25%)
HUBC 217.40 Increased By ▲ 2.90 (1.35%)
KEL 5.38 Decreased By ▼ -0.04 (-0.74%)
KOSM 6.55 Increased By ▲ 0.17 (2.66%)
LOTCHEM 26.81 Increased By ▲ 1.16 (4.52%)
MLCF 95.80 Increased By ▲ 3.65 (3.96%)
NBP 218.65 Increased By ▲ 6.58 (3.1%)
PAEL 52.75 Increased By ▲ 4.18 (8.61%)
PIAHCLA 24.85 Increased By ▲ 0.82 (3.41%)
PIBTL 15.22 Increased By ▲ 0.36 (2.42%)
POWER 18.40 Increased By ▲ 0.46 (2.56%)
PPL 187.71 Increased By ▲ 4.79 (2.62%)
PREMA 38.55 Increased By ▲ 0.38 (1%)
PRL 34.25 Increased By ▲ 0.78 (2.33%)
PTC 37.11 Increased By ▲ 2.36 (6.79%)
SNGP 130.60 Increased By ▲ 3.53 (2.78%)
SSGC 35.54 Increased By ▲ 0.57 (1.63%)
TELE 11.52 Increased By ▲ 0.59 (5.4%)
TPLP 10.00 Increased By ▲ 0.12 (1.21%)
TREET 33.05 Increased By ▲ 2.12 (6.85%)
TRG 73.90 Increased By ▲ 1.27 (1.75%)
WTL 1.84 Increased By ▲ 0.08 (4.55%)
BR100 16,996 Increased By 590.5 (3.6%)
BR30 54,190 Increased By 1769 (3.37%)
KSE100 161,632 Increased By 4898.9 (3.13%)
KSE30 49,377 Increased By 1624.9 (3.4%)
Markets

UAE stocks slide as oil drops on supply jitters

Reuters Published 31 Oct, 2025 05:07pm

Stock exchanges in United Arab Emirates declined on Friday, tracking weaker oil prices as concerns about rising global supply from major producers dampened investor sentiment.

OPEC+ is leaning towards a modest output boost in December, sources familiar with the talks said ahead of the group’s meeting on Sunday.

The eight OPEC+ members have boosted output targets by a total of over 2.7 million barrels per day - or about 2.5% of global supply - in a series of monthly increases.

Brent crude was down 0.4% to $64.74 a barrel by 1051 GMT.

Abu Dhabi’s benchmark index slumped 1.1%, its steepest decline in over a month, pressured by a 3.8% drop in biggest developer Aldar Properties and a 3.2% fall in UAE’s third biggest lender Abu Dhabi Commercial Bank.

Americana Restaurants International , which operates U.S. fast food brands in the Middle East, plummeted 5% after reporting Q3 profit below the $54.6 million analysts’ estimate.

Dubai’s main market settled 0.8% down, snapping three-sessions gains, weighed down by a 2.7% decrease in blue-chip developer Emaar Properties , while state-run Dubai Electricity and Water Authority slid 2.5%.

Most Gulf bourses rise on higher oil prices; Fed’s meeting in focus

Separately, Dubai-owned ports and logistics company DP World has pledged to invest an additional $5 billion in India to strengthen its integrated supply chain network, the company said in a statement on Thursday.

Abu Dhabi stocks logged a 1% weekly loss, while Dubai’s benchmark index slipped 0.1% for the week after four consecutive weeks of gains, according to LSEG data.

---------------------------------
ABU DHABI	 lost 1.1% to 10,100
DUBAI	     down 0.8% to 6,059
---------------------------------
