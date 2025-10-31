BML 6.25 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-0.48%)
BOP 34.08 Increased By ▲ 0.58 (1.73%)
CNERGY 7.67 Increased By ▲ 0.24 (3.23%)
CPHL 83.90 Increased By ▲ 1.32 (1.6%)
DCL 12.99 Increased By ▲ 0.51 (4.09%)
DGKC 222.00 Increased By ▲ 5.58 (2.58%)
FCCL 53.00 Increased By ▲ 3.00 (6%)
FFL 18.55 Increased By ▲ 0.35 (1.92%)
GCIL 31.75 Increased By ▲ 0.70 (2.25%)
HUBC 217.40 Increased By ▲ 2.90 (1.35%)
KEL 5.38 Decreased By ▼ -0.04 (-0.74%)
KOSM 6.55 Increased By ▲ 0.17 (2.66%)
LOTCHEM 26.81 Increased By ▲ 1.16 (4.52%)
MLCF 95.80 Increased By ▲ 3.65 (3.96%)
NBP 218.65 Increased By ▲ 6.58 (3.1%)
PAEL 52.75 Increased By ▲ 4.18 (8.61%)
PIAHCLA 24.85 Increased By ▲ 0.82 (3.41%)
PIBTL 15.22 Increased By ▲ 0.36 (2.42%)
POWER 18.40 Increased By ▲ 0.46 (2.56%)
PPL 187.71 Increased By ▲ 4.79 (2.62%)
PREMA 38.55 Increased By ▲ 0.38 (1%)
PRL 34.25 Increased By ▲ 0.78 (2.33%)
PTC 37.11 Increased By ▲ 2.36 (6.79%)
SNGP 130.60 Increased By ▲ 3.53 (2.78%)
SSGC 35.54 Increased By ▲ 0.57 (1.63%)
TELE 11.52 Increased By ▲ 0.59 (5.4%)
TPLP 10.00 Increased By ▲ 0.12 (1.21%)
TREET 33.05 Increased By ▲ 2.12 (6.85%)
TRG 73.90 Increased By ▲ 1.27 (1.75%)
WTL 1.84 Increased By ▲ 0.08 (4.55%)
BR100 16,996 Increased By 590.5 (3.6%)
BR30 54,190 Increased By 1769 (3.37%)
KSE100 161,632 Increased By 4898.9 (3.13%)
KSE30 49,377 Increased By 1624.9 (3.4%)
Oct 31, 2025 اردو PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Markets

India’s Shriram Finance beats profit view on lending growth in small businesses, commercial vehicles

Reuters Published 31 Oct, 2025 04:41pm

India’s Shriram Finance reported a bigger-than-expected second-quarter profit on Friday on steady lending growth in its micro, small and medium enterprise (MSME) and commercial vehicle sectors, sending shares up 4.3% to hit a record high.

The non-banking finance company’s (NBFC) profit rose 11.39% year-on-year to 23.07 billion rupees in the three months ended September 30. Analysts, on average, had estimated 22.29 billion rupees, as per data compiled by LSEG.

Demand for used vehicles climbed in the passenger and commercial vehicle segments, especially in semi-urban and rural areas, as ownership costs of new vehicles tick up, according to a report by ICICI Securities.

Additionally, financing costs in the MSME sector showed signs of easing, pushing up demand, while lower input costs and stable margins helped.

Shriram Finance’s commercial vehicle loans rose 14.21% and loans to medium and small businesses grew by 25.81% year-on-year. Loans in the passenger vehicle and two-wheeler segments climbed about 21.53% and 18.81%, respectively, year-on-year.

Indian miner Vedanta’s quarterly adjusted profit rises on higher metal prices

These four segments account for nearly 87% of the company’s total assets under management (AUM), which rose 15.74% to 2.813 trillion rupees in the quarter.

The company’s profitability metrics showed signs of improvement. Net interest income - the difference between interest earned on loans given out and paid on borrowings - rose 11.77% to 62.67 billion rupees, while its gross stage 3 assets, or loans overdue for more than 90 days, declined 0.22% year-on-year.

Reports that Japan’s Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group is in talks to buy a 20% stake in Shriram Finance led to the stock gaining nearly 20% in October. Shriram Finance has denied the reports.

Separately, the company announced its Chief Financial Officer Parag Sharma has been re-designated as CEO.

India Shriram Finance

Comments

200 characters

India’s Shriram Finance beats profit view on lending growth in small businesses, commercial vehicles

Rupee inches upward against US dollar

Authorities mull over construction of airports in DI Khan, Azad Kashmir

Gold price per tola gains Rs5,300 in Pakistan

IT ministry launches cloud programme, startup fund to boost knowledge-based digital economy

Khyber Pakhtunkhwa CM finalises 13-member cabinet; oath-taking due today

Islamabad pushes for US partnership to develop critical minerals

Power Division launches smart meter rollout across Pakistan

US signs 10-year defence pact with India, Hegseth says

Pakistan, Canada reaffirm commitment to strengthening economic cooperation

Salaried individuals: FY25 WHT collection soars 54.7pc to Rs605.593bn YoY

Read more stories