BML 6.25 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-0.48%)
BOP 34.08 Increased By ▲ 0.58 (1.73%)
CNERGY 7.67 Increased By ▲ 0.24 (3.23%)
CPHL 83.90 Increased By ▲ 1.32 (1.6%)
DCL 12.99 Increased By ▲ 0.51 (4.09%)
DGKC 222.00 Increased By ▲ 5.58 (2.58%)
FCCL 53.00 Increased By ▲ 3.00 (6%)
FFL 18.55 Increased By ▲ 0.35 (1.92%)
GCIL 31.75 Increased By ▲ 0.70 (2.25%)
HUBC 217.40 Increased By ▲ 2.90 (1.35%)
KEL 5.38 Decreased By ▼ -0.04 (-0.74%)
KOSM 6.55 Increased By ▲ 0.17 (2.66%)
LOTCHEM 26.81 Increased By ▲ 1.16 (4.52%)
MLCF 95.80 Increased By ▲ 3.65 (3.96%)
NBP 218.65 Increased By ▲ 6.58 (3.1%)
PAEL 52.75 Increased By ▲ 4.18 (8.61%)
PIAHCLA 24.85 Increased By ▲ 0.82 (3.41%)
PIBTL 15.22 Increased By ▲ 0.36 (2.42%)
POWER 18.40 Increased By ▲ 0.46 (2.56%)
PPL 187.71 Increased By ▲ 4.79 (2.62%)
PREMA 38.55 Increased By ▲ 0.38 (1%)
PRL 34.25 Increased By ▲ 0.78 (2.33%)
PTC 37.11 Increased By ▲ 2.36 (6.79%)
SNGP 130.60 Increased By ▲ 3.53 (2.78%)
SSGC 35.54 Increased By ▲ 0.57 (1.63%)
TELE 11.52 Increased By ▲ 0.59 (5.4%)
TPLP 10.00 Increased By ▲ 0.12 (1.21%)
TREET 33.05 Increased By ▲ 2.12 (6.85%)
TRG 73.90 Increased By ▲ 1.27 (1.75%)
WTL 1.84 Increased By ▲ 0.08 (4.55%)
BR100 16,996 Increased By 590.5 (3.6%)
BR30 54,190 Increased By 1769 (3.37%)
KSE100 161,632 Increased By 4898.9 (3.13%)
KSE30 49,377 Increased By 1624.9 (3.4%)
Oct 31, 2025 اردو PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Business & Finance

Indian miner Vedanta’s quarterly adjusted profit rises on higher metal prices

Reuters Published 31 Oct, 2025 04:25pm
A bird flies past the logo of Vedanta installed on the facade of its headquarters in Mumbai, India January 31, 2018. REUTERS
A bird flies past the logo of Vedanta installed on the facade of its headquarters in Mumbai, India January 31, 2018. REUTERS

Indian metals-to-oil conglomerate Vedanta reported higher quarterly adjusted profit on Friday, helped by higher metal prices.

The company’s consolidated profit before tax and exceptional items rose 21.7% from a year earlier to 70.14 billion rupees ($798 million) in the quarter ended September 30.

Its operating profit margin rose to 22% from 20%, aided by steady expenses.

The benchmark three-month aluminium and copper rose 8.2% and 5.6% on-year during the quarter due to uncertainty around U.S. trade policies. Higher commodity prices tend to support selling prices and margins for mining companies.

The miner’s total revenue rose 5.5% to 392.18 billion rupees.

Vedanta’s aluminium business is the biggest in India and contributes to nearly 40% of the company’s revenue. Zinc is the second-biggest business, followed by copper.

India markets regulator puts Vedanta Group’s Sterlite Electric public listing on hold

Revenue from the aluminium segment rose 14%, copper gained 3.6%, while its India zinc, lead and silver segment grew 3.5%.

Total expenses rose 0.8% to 334.49 billion rupees.

The company reported a net exceptional expense of 20.67 billion rupees, which included a write-off of 14.07 billion rupees and a settlement payment of 6.60 billion rupees.

Earlier this month, Vedanta’s subsidiary Hindustan Zinc posted a higher quarterly profit on strong silver and zinc prices.

Comments

200 characters

Indian miner Vedanta’s quarterly adjusted profit rises on higher metal prices

Rupee inches upward against US dollar

Authorities mull over construction of airports in DI Khan, Azad Kashmir

Gold price per tola gains Rs5,300 in Pakistan

IT ministry launches cloud programme, startup fund to boost knowledge-based digital economy

Khyber Pakhtunkhwa CM finalises 13-member cabinet; oath-taking due today

Islamabad pushes for US partnership to develop critical minerals

Power Division launches smart meter rollout across Pakistan

US signs 10-year defence pact with India, Hegseth says

Pakistan, Canada reaffirm commitment to strengthening economic cooperation

Salaried individuals: FY25 WHT collection soars 54.7pc to Rs605.593bn YoY

Read more stories