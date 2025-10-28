BML 6.70 Increased By ▲ 0.06 (0.9%)
BOP 38.20 Increased By ▲ 0.96 (2.58%)
CNERGY 7.74 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (0.26%)
CPHL 85.50 Decreased By ▼ -2.42 (-2.75%)
DCL 14.12 Decreased By ▼ -0.25 (-1.74%)
DGKC 234.48 Decreased By ▼ -0.40 (-0.17%)
FCCL 53.06 Decreased By ▼ -0.80 (-1.49%)
FFL 19.09 Increased By ▲ 0.51 (2.74%)
GCIL 32.30 Increased By ▲ 0.57 (1.8%)
HUBC 211.25 Decreased By ▼ -1.52 (-0.71%)
KEL 5.58 Decreased By ▼ -0.23 (-3.96%)
KOSM 6.85 Decreased By ▼ -0.13 (-1.86%)
LOTCHEM 25.90 Decreased By ▼ -1.73 (-6.26%)
MLCF 96.79 Decreased By ▼ -1.05 (-1.07%)
NBP 205.47 Decreased By ▼ -0.18 (-0.09%)
PAEL 52.90 Decreased By ▼ -0.21 (-0.4%)
PIAHCLA 25.87 Increased By ▲ 0.35 (1.37%)
PIBTL 15.32 Increased By ▲ 0.06 (0.39%)
POWER 18.10 Increased By ▲ 0.23 (1.29%)
PPL 189.25 Decreased By ▼ -1.93 (-1.01%)
PREMA 39.40 Decreased By ▼ -0.11 (-0.28%)
PRL 35.82 Increased By ▲ 0.32 (0.9%)
PTC 36.57 Decreased By ▼ -0.34 (-0.92%)
SNGP 130.50 Decreased By ▼ -2.01 (-1.52%)
SSGC 38.91 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
TELE 12.06 Increased By ▲ 0.43 (3.7%)
TPLP 10.46 Decreased By ▼ -0.18 (-1.69%)
TREET 32.90 Decreased By ▼ -0.40 (-1.2%)
TRG 72.20 Increased By ▲ 0.70 (0.98%)
WTL 1.86 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-1.59%)
BR100 16,699 Decreased By -320.3 (-1.88%)
BR30 52,845 Decreased By -1325.8 (-2.45%)
KSE100 159,911 Decreased By -2252.4 (-1.39%)
KSE30 48,788 Decreased By -630.2 (-1.28%)
Oct 28, 2025 اردو PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Startup Recorder

Pakistani-founded AI startup acquired for nearly $2bn

  • Following the close of the transaction, Securiti AI founder Rehan Jalil will join Veeam as President of Security and AI
BR Web Desk Published October 28, 2025 Updated October 28, 2025 02:59pm

Cybersecurity and data protection infrastructure startup Securiti AI, founded by Pakistani Rehan Jalil, was acquired by Seattle-based Veeam Software for $1.725bn.

“Veeam and Securiti AI unify data resilience with Data Security Posture Management, privacy, governance, and AI trust spanning production and secondary data,” Veeam said in a statement.

Data resilience refers to the ability of data systems — such as databases, storage, or networks — to withstand, recover from, and continue operating after disruptions, such as hardware failures, cyberattacks, natural disasters, or human errors.

“Together, they will help customers understand their full data estate, while providing security, along with recovery and rollback, to unleash the value of their data for AI,” the statement added.

“We’ve entered a new era for data. It’s no longer about just protecting data from cyber threats and unforeseen disasters; it’s also about identifying all your data, ensuring it’s governed and trusted to power AI transparently,” explained Anand Eswaran, CEO at Veeam.

“This is the single most critical factor in failed AI initiatives. By combining the market-leading strengths of Veeam and Securiti AI, we bring those capabilities together in a single solution to help customers understand, secure, recover, and rollback, and unleash their data to drive new business value,“ he added.

Following the close of the transaction, Rehan Jalil will join Veeam as President of Security and AI.

Jalil, who is also Securiti AI’s CEO, previously founded cloud security company Elastica, which merged with Blue Coat for $280 million. Symantec later acquired the joint company for $ 4.7 billion.

Jalil was also the founder and CEO of WiChorus, which develops software solutions for network management in telecommunications and which network technology company Tellabs acquired for $180 million.

Jalil began his career at Sun Microsystems, where he contributed to the development of the earliest multicore GPUs. Jalil is a graduate of the Advanced Management Program at Harvard Business School, and has earned an MSEE from Purdue University and a BS from NED University.

“Enterprise AI is simply not possible without data security. Securiti AI solves that and enables the safe use of data and AI,” said Jalil.

“Bringing together our unique capabilities with Veeam, the global leader in data resilience, creates a new value proposition for customers with one data command center delivering data resilience, DSPM, privacy, governance, and AI trust for your entire data estate,“ he said.

“Veeam’s global reach and innovation, combined with our technology and intelligence, will provide customers with unmatched business resilience and security to fully unlock the benefits of AI.”

Startups AI startups in Pakistan Pakistan startup Pakistan’s startup startups businesses

Comments

200 characters

Pakistani-founded AI startup acquired for nearly $2bn

PSX sees choppy trading, KSE-100 sheds over 2,000 points amid profit-taking

Pakistan, Saudi Arabia to launch new Economic Cooperation Framework

Rupee slips back below 281 against US dollar

No resolution as Afghanistan, Pakistan end peace talks in Istanbul, sources say

Gold price per tola falls Rs14,000 in Pakistan

Pakistan’s leading conglomerate warns of rising competition from Chinese auto brands

PSO profit surges over 500% in 1QFY26 despite lower revenue

Lucky Cement’s earnings jump 19% in 1QFY26

Trump praises Japan’s ‘great’ female leader in talks on trade, critical minerals

Indus Motor profit after tax jumps 32% in 1QFY26

Read more stories