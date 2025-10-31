BML 6.32 Increased By ▲ 0.04 (0.64%)
BOP 34.46 Increased By ▲ 0.96 (2.87%)
CNERGY 7.71 Increased By ▲ 0.28 (3.77%)
CPHL 84.08 Increased By ▲ 1.50 (1.82%)
DCL 12.85 Increased By ▲ 0.37 (2.96%)
DGKC 219.88 Increased By ▲ 3.46 (1.6%)
FCCL 51.99 Increased By ▲ 1.99 (3.98%)
FFL 18.46 Increased By ▲ 0.26 (1.43%)
GCIL 31.69 Increased By ▲ 0.64 (2.06%)
HUBC 218.00 Increased By ▲ 3.50 (1.63%)
KEL 5.56 Increased By ▲ 0.14 (2.58%)
KOSM 6.51 Increased By ▲ 0.13 (2.04%)
LOTCHEM 26.31 Increased By ▲ 0.66 (2.57%)
MLCF 94.51 Increased By ▲ 2.36 (2.56%)
NBP 217.01 Increased By ▲ 4.94 (2.33%)
PAEL 52.41 Increased By ▲ 3.84 (7.91%)
PIAHCLA 24.85 Increased By ▲ 0.82 (3.41%)
PIBTL 15.16 Increased By ▲ 0.30 (2.02%)
POWER 18.00 Increased By ▲ 0.06 (0.33%)
PPL 186.01 Increased By ▲ 3.09 (1.69%)
PREMA 38.52 Increased By ▲ 0.35 (0.92%)
PRL 34.44 Increased By ▲ 0.97 (2.9%)
PTC 36.68 Increased By ▲ 1.93 (5.55%)
SNGP 129.70 Increased By ▲ 2.63 (2.07%)
SSGC 35.65 Increased By ▲ 0.68 (1.94%)
TELE 11.30 Increased By ▲ 0.37 (3.39%)
TPLP 9.99 Increased By ▲ 0.11 (1.11%)
TREET 33.23 Increased By ▲ 2.30 (7.44%)
TRG 74.61 Increased By ▲ 1.98 (2.73%)
WTL 1.82 Increased By ▲ 0.06 (3.41%)
BR100 16,775 Increased By 369.7 (2.25%)
BR30 53,778 Increased By 1356.6 (2.59%)
KSE100 160,011 Increased By 3277.7 (2.09%)
KSE30 48,716 Increased By 964 (2.02%)
Oct 31, 2025 اردو PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Sports

Australia skipper bemoans ‘junk’ bowling after World Cup semi-final exit

Reuters Published 31 Oct, 2025 11:52am
Photo: Reuters
Photo: Reuters

MUMBAI: Australia captain Alyssa Healy bemoaned some loose bowling from her team after the seven-times champions exited the Women’s World Cup in a shock semi-final loss to India on Thursday.

Powered by an unbeaten 127 from Jemimah Rodrigues, India mounted a record chase of 339 runs for a stunning five-wicket victory to ensure a new nation will be crowned champions after Sunday’s final.

“I think at the halfway mark, we thought we went okay,” Healy told reporters in Mumbai.

“And ultimately, I just think we dished up a little bit too much junk to hit at times, and also probably just didn’t capitalise on the opportunities that we did create. “So yeah, disappointing. It sort of feels a little bit un-Australian to be not as clinical as we normally are.”

Healy paid full credit to India’s performance but had no concerns over the future of the Australia team given the quality of cricket they played over the tournament.

“I think we’re playing some unbelievable cricket, and that’s why it doesn’t quite feel right sitting here on the losing end, not sort of getting to Sunday’s fixture,” she added.

“It wasn’t just one person making all the runs or taking all the wickets. I think the team contributed equally right throughout … so I think there’s some huge positives out of it.”

Thursday’s defeat leaves Australia without a global trophy in the cabinet for the first time in a long time after they were also ousted from the semi-finals of the Twenty20 World Cup last year.

Healy said she concurred with a widespread feeling that the 13th World Cup in the 50-overs format had been the closest to date and welcomed the fact that a new champion would be crowned on Sunday when India take on South Africa in Mumbai.

“I think there was genuinely eight teams in finals contention, which I thought was really cool,” the 35-year-old wicketkeeper-batter added.

“And I think to see a new winner is going to do wonders for the game, to see how well it’s been supported here in India, first and foremost. I hope it does great things for Indian cricket, and likewise, for South Africa as well.

“It’s going to hurt a little bit, but it’s going to be really great to watch, and hopefully we see it do great things for the global game.”

Women’s World Cup Alyssa Healy World Cup semi final Jemimah Rodrigues Women’s World Cup semi finals

Comments

200 characters

Australia skipper bemoans ‘junk’ bowling after World Cup semi-final exit

PM orders int’l forensic audit of PRAL system

Intra-day update: rupee registers gain against US dollar

New formula takes centre stage: NFC meeting set to take place on Nov 18th

Sugar price manipulation; CCP accuses FBR of failing to share data

Salaried individuals: FY25 WHT collection soars 54.7pc to Rs605.593bn YoY

Pakistan, Canada reaffirm commitment to strengthening economic cooperation

PM hints at sending thousands of workers to Saudi Arabia

Oil heads for third monthly decline as strong dollar, ample supply weigh

EPQL receives PPIB approval for inclusion of Badar gas field supply

PPL eyes Balochistan’s mineral wealth under new exploration approval

Read more stories