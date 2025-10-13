Healy century powers Australia to record World Cup chase against India

VISAKHAPATNAM: Australia completed a record women’s one-day international chase as Alyssa Healy’s commanding 142 runs powered the defending champions to a three-wicket win over India on Sunday.

Set 331 for victory, Australia reached their target with six balls to spare after Ellyse Perry guided her side home with an unbeaten 47 alongside Kim Garth.

The victory, their third in four matches, lifted Australia to the top of the standings while hosts India are third after suffering a second straight defeat, having lost to South Africa earlier.

Healy set the tone for the chase, sharing a brisk opening stand with Phoebe Litchfield and later a crucial partnership with Ashleigh Gardner (45) before falling with Australia still needing 66 from 68 balls.

Perry, who had earlier retired hurt with cramps, returned late in the innings to guide Australia over the line.

“Really proud of the group. A little bit tight at the back end. We have been preaching about the depth in our line-up, the fact that we could chase 330 (proved it),” Healy said.

“Full credit to our bowlers for pulling it back; we could have been chasing 360-plus. I was trying to lock in for a big day. To contribute heavily was great, would have liked to stay a bit longer but the girls got the job done.”

The ODI chase eclipsed the 302 made by Sri Lanka to beat South Africa at Potchefstroom in April 2024.

Earlier, Smriti Mandhana (80) and Pratika Rawal (75) shared a 155-run opening stand to put India on course for a huge total before a collapse saw them lose nine wickets for 138 runs to finish on 330. Annabel Sutherland’s five-wicket haul had triggered their slide.

Left-arm spinner N Shree Charani impressed for India with 3-41, but Healy’s blistering hundred – her first as captain and third in a World Cup – proved decisive as Australia extended their dominance in the tournament.