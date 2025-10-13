BML 7.40 Decreased By ▼ -0.20 (-2.63%)
BOP 32.09 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (0.06%)
CNERGY 7.99 Decreased By ▼ -0.28 (-3.39%)
CPHL 89.30 Decreased By ▼ -2.00 (-2.19%)
DCL 14.24 Decreased By ▼ -0.46 (-3.13%)
DGKC 236.40 Decreased By ▼ -9.42 (-3.83%)
FCCL 54.44 Decreased By ▼ -2.25 (-3.97%)
FFL 20.36 Decreased By ▼ -0.19 (-0.92%)
GCIL 30.70 Decreased By ▼ -0.74 (-2.35%)
HUBC 207.00 Decreased By ▼ -4.17 (-1.97%)
KEL 6.95 Decreased By ▼ -0.18 (-2.52%)
KOSM 7.07 Decreased By ▼ -0.16 (-2.21%)
LOTCHEM 25.49 Decreased By ▼ -0.33 (-1.28%)
MLCF 101.85 Decreased By ▼ -3.15 (-3%)
NBP 197.44 Decreased By ▼ -6.00 (-2.95%)
PAEL 54.13 Increased By ▲ 0.33 (0.61%)
PIAHCLA 20.41 Decreased By ▼ -0.36 (-1.73%)
PIBTL 14.58 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-0.34%)
POWER 17.40 Decreased By ▼ -0.38 (-2.14%)
PPL 182.70 Decreased By ▼ -7.19 (-3.79%)
PREMA 40.99 Decreased By ▼ -1.21 (-2.87%)
PRL 37.40 Increased By ▲ 0.10 (0.27%)
PTC 37.70 Increased By ▲ 0.45 (1.21%)
SNGP 124.41 Decreased By ▼ -3.50 (-2.74%)
SSGC 40.10 Decreased By ▼ -0.68 (-1.67%)
TELE 9.92 Decreased By ▼ -0.23 (-2.27%)
TPLP 12.26 Increased By ▲ 0.43 (3.63%)
TREET 28.77 Decreased By ▼ -0.07 (-0.24%)
TRG 76.25 Increased By ▲ 1.82 (2.45%)
WTL 1.72 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.58%)
BR100 16,622 Decreased By -425.1 (-2.49%)
BR30 52,409 Decreased By -1741.4 (-3.22%)
KSE100 158,837 Decreased By -4260.8 (-2.61%)
KSE30 48,867 Decreased By -1317.3 (-2.62%)
Oct 13, 2025 اردو PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Sports

Healy century powers Australia to record World Cup chase against India

Reuters Published 13 Oct, 2025 12:12pm
Photo: Reuters
Photo: Reuters

VISAKHAPATNAM: Australia completed a record women’s one-day international chase as Alyssa Healy’s commanding 142 runs powered the defending champions to a three-wicket win over India on Sunday.

Set 331 for victory, Australia reached their target with six balls to spare after Ellyse Perry guided her side home with an unbeaten 47 alongside Kim Garth.

The victory, their third in four matches, lifted Australia to the top of the standings while hosts India are third after suffering a second straight defeat, having lost to South Africa earlier.

Healy set the tone for the chase, sharing a brisk opening stand with Phoebe Litchfield and later a crucial partnership with Ashleigh Gardner (45) before falling with Australia still needing 66 from 68 balls.

Perry, who had earlier retired hurt with cramps, returned late in the innings to guide Australia over the line.

“Really proud of the group. A little bit tight at the back end. We have been preaching about the depth in our line-up, the fact that we could chase 330 (proved it),” Healy said.

“Full credit to our bowlers for pulling it back; we could have been chasing 360-plus. I was trying to lock in for a big day. To contribute heavily was great, would have liked to stay a bit longer but the girls got the job done.”

The ODI chase eclipsed the 302 made by Sri Lanka to beat South Africa at Potchefstroom in April 2024.

Earlier, Smriti Mandhana (80) and Pratika Rawal (75) shared a 155-run opening stand to put India on course for a huge total before a collapse saw them lose nine wickets for 138 runs to finish on 330. Annabel Sutherland’s five-wicket haul had triggered their slide.

Left-arm spinner N Shree Charani impressed for India with 3-41, but Healy’s blistering hundred – her first as captain and third in a World Cup – proved decisive as Australia extended their dominance in the tournament.

Alyssa Healy

Comments

200 characters

Healy century powers Australia to record World Cup chase against India

I’m good at solving wars: Trump says aware of border skirmishes between Pakistan, Afghanistan

Intra-day update: rupee registers gain against US dollar

KAPCO urges Nepra to rectify its recent tariff order

Gold in Pakistan hits record high, gains Rs5,500 per tola

KSA urges restraint

PM Shehbaz arrives in Egypt to attend peace summit

PTI’s Sohail Afridi elected KP chief minister

Hamas begins releasing Israeli hostages, as Trump heads to Israel

Pakistan’s National Foods divests majority stake in A1 Bags and Supplies

Pakistan National Shipping subsidiaries sign agreements to acquire two Aframax tankers

Read more stories