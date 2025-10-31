BML 6.32 Increased By ▲ 0.04 (0.64%)
Business & Finance EPQL (Engro Powergen Qadirpur Limited) 28.75 Decreased By ▼ -1.47%

EPQL receives PPIB approval for inclusion of Badar gas field supply

BR Web Desk Published 31 Oct, 2025 11:34am

Engro Powergen Qadirpur Limited (EPQL), a subsidiary of Engro Energy Limited, announced that it has received a formal no objection certificate (NOC) from the Private Power and Infrastructure Board (PPIB) for the supplemental agreement to its Power Purchase Agreement (PPA) with the Central Power Purchasing Agency (Guarantee) Limited (CPPA-G).

“The supplemental agreement enables inclusion of low BTU gas (8~13 mmscfd) from the Badar gas field, supplied by Petroleum Exploration Limited (PEL Gas), as an additional fuel source for the company’s power plant,” EPQL said in a notice to the Pakistan Stock Exchange (PSX) on Friday.

Engro Powergen Qadirpur Limited operates a dual-fuel power generation facility with a gross capacity of 226.53MW (net 217.3 MW).

The plant is a combined cycle plant, with a 1+1+1 configuration including one gas turbine, one heat recovery system generator (HRSG), and one steam turbine. The plant, located in Ghotki, Sindh, primarily uses permeate gas from the Qadirpur gas field, while High-Speed Diesel (HSD) serves as the secondary fuel.

Last year in August, the company signed a gas supply deal with PEL, but it could only start using the gas once the agreement was fully approved by regulators.

