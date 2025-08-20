BML 4.95 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.2%)
Business & Finance

Engro Powergen Qadirpur inks agreement to include Badar-1 gas in fuel mix

BR Web Desk Published 20 Aug, 2025 10:45am

Engro Powergen Qadirpur Limited (EPQL), a subsidiary of Engro Energy Limited, announced that it has executed a supplemental agreement to its power purchase agreement (PPA) with the Central Power Purchasing Agency (Guarantee) Limited (CPPA-G).

Under the agreement, gas from the Badar-1 gas field, supplied by Petroleum Exploration Limited (PEL), to be added as an additional fuel source for EPQL’s power plant, the company said in a notice issued to the Pakistan Stock Exchange (PSX) today.

EPQL seeks PD’s support for early gas supply from Badar field

Last year in August, the company signed a gas supply deal with PEL, but it could only start using the gas once the agreement was fully approved by regulators.

“The supplemental agreement remains subject to certain regulatory approvals, and utilisation of gas under the GSA shall commence only once all requisite approvals are in place.”

EPQL is an independent power plant (IPP) that operates a 217 MW permeate gas-based plant in Qadirpur, Ghotki.

The plant is a combined cycle plant, with a 1+1+1 configuration including one gas turbine, one heat recovery system generator (HRSG), and one steam turbine.

