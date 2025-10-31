BML 6.32 Increased By ▲ 0.04 (0.64%)
BOP 34.46 Increased By ▲ 0.96 (2.87%)
CNERGY 7.71 Increased By ▲ 0.28 (3.77%)
CPHL 84.08 Increased By ▲ 1.50 (1.82%)
DCL 12.85 Increased By ▲ 0.37 (2.96%)
DGKC 219.88 Increased By ▲ 3.46 (1.6%)
FCCL 51.99 Increased By ▲ 1.99 (3.98%)
FFL 18.46 Increased By ▲ 0.26 (1.43%)
GCIL 31.69 Increased By ▲ 0.64 (2.06%)
HUBC 218.00 Increased By ▲ 3.50 (1.63%)
KEL 5.56 Increased By ▲ 0.14 (2.58%)
KOSM 6.51 Increased By ▲ 0.13 (2.04%)
LOTCHEM 26.31 Increased By ▲ 0.66 (2.57%)
MLCF 94.51 Increased By ▲ 2.36 (2.56%)
NBP 217.01 Increased By ▲ 4.94 (2.33%)
PAEL 52.41 Increased By ▲ 3.84 (7.91%)
PIAHCLA 24.85 Increased By ▲ 0.82 (3.41%)
PIBTL 15.16 Increased By ▲ 0.30 (2.02%)
POWER 18.00 Increased By ▲ 0.06 (0.33%)
PPL 186.01 Increased By ▲ 3.09 (1.69%)
PREMA 38.52 Increased By ▲ 0.35 (0.92%)
PRL 34.44 Increased By ▲ 0.97 (2.9%)
PTC 36.68 Increased By ▲ 1.93 (5.55%)
SNGP 129.70 Increased By ▲ 2.63 (2.07%)
SSGC 35.65 Increased By ▲ 0.68 (1.94%)
TELE 11.30 Increased By ▲ 0.37 (3.39%)
TPLP 9.99 Increased By ▲ 0.11 (1.11%)
TREET 33.23 Increased By ▲ 2.30 (7.44%)
TRG 74.61 Increased By ▲ 1.98 (2.73%)
WTL 1.82 Increased By ▲ 0.06 (3.41%)
BR100 16,775 Increased By 369.7 (2.25%)
BR30 53,778 Increased By 1356.6 (2.59%)
KSE100 160,011 Increased By 3277.7 (2.09%)
KSE30 48,716 Increased By 964 (2.02%)
Oct 31, 2025 اردو PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Markets

Apple CEO forecasts holiday quarter iPhone sales that top Wall Street estimates

Reuters Published 31 Oct, 2025 11:25am

WASHINGTON: Apple Chief Executive Tim Cook on Thursday gave forecasts for holiday quarter iPhone sales and overall revenue that surpass Wall Street expectations, powered by orders for iPhone 17 models that the company is racing to fulfill amid continuing supply constraints.

The constraints, as well as delays in shipping new phones to China, led Apple to miss iPhone sales forecasts in the fiscal fourth quarter, although the shortfall was made up for by strength in other areas such as new AirPods that use AI to translate languages, and profit topped Wall Street targets.

Apple shares rose 3.7% in after-hours trading on Thursday.

The results showed that the biggest risks many investors saw to Apple’s business - its exposure to US-China trade tensions and its lag in rolling out AI features - played a smaller role than the complexity of building and shipping hundreds of millions of devices.

In an interview with Reuters, Cook said he expects iPhone sales in the current, holiday-focused quarter to grow by double digits year over year and Apple’s overall revenue to grow 10-12% year over year.

Those forecasts for Apple’s fiscal first quarter of 2026 beat analyst estimates of iPhone sales rising 9.8% to $75.91 billion and total sales up 6.6% to $132.53 billion, according to data from LSEG.

The outlook comes as Cook said the company struggled to meet demand for several iPhone 17 models and some older iPhone 16 models during its just-ended fiscal fourth quarter.

The company also faced delays in China launching its iPhone Air model, the thinnest it has ever created and its biggest iPhone design overhaul in years.

Cook told Reuters that the China delay was the “primary reason” that sales contracted there during the fiscal fourth quarter.

“However, we’re very enthusiastic about China,” he said. “We love the response to the new products there, and we expect to grow or to return to growth in Q1.”

Cook said Apple is still working to resolve some of the supply constraints.

“Currently in Q1, we’re experiencing supply constraints still on several models of the iPhone 17, and we’re filling orders just as fast as we can,” Cook said. “It’s a good problem to have.”

Among the “Magnificent Seven” tech stocks, Apple’s share gains have trailed those of its rivals this year as investors wait to see whether it can catch up with artificial intelligence features.

The company has said its biggest updates to Siri, its virtual assistant, will come next year, and Cook told Reuters that Apple is “making good progress” on those upgrades.

“The expectation of a strong holiday quarter gives Apple a runway to reaffirm demand, but it will be interesting to see how effectively it converts that momentum into a durable AI and infrastructure advantage,” said Natalie Hwang, founding managing partner of Apeira Capital.

Apple’s reliance on hardware sales has also left it with greater exposure to US President Donald Trump’s trade war with China. Apple executives on Thursday reported tariff-related costs of $1.1 billion, in line with their forecast three months earlier.

Chief Financial Officer Kevan Parekh said he expects $1.4 billion in tariff-related costs in the current quarter ending in December, which would put gross margins at 47-48%. Wall Street on average expects gross margins of 46.9%, according to LSEG data.

new iphones shipping

Apple is hoping that its new iPhone Air - a possible precursor to a folding phone - along with more powerful iPhone Pro models and improved base iPhone models - will boost sales.

Apple’s fiscal fourth quarter is typically its slowest sales period as consumers wind down buying older iPhone models and await the launch of new ones. Apple’s new models began shipping to most markets on September 19, so the quarter includes only limited sales from the recently launched devices.

Sales and profit for the quarter ended September 27 were $102.47 billion and $1.85 per share, compared with analyst expectations of $102.26 billion and $1.77 per share, according to LSEG data. Sales of the Cupertino, California, company’s iPhone were $49.03 billion, compared with expectations of $50.19 billion, according to LSEG data.

“My expectation is that iPhone Air sales are likely weak, but iPhone base and Pro models are stronger than expectations,” said Ryuta Makino, research analyst at Gabelli Funds. Makino added that “Guidance (was) better than expectation. Ten to 12 percent growth is strong.”

However, the iPhone Air did not ship to China until October 22 because of regulatory delays due to its inclusion of only an e-SIM card for wireless connectivity. Apple said sales in its Greater China region were $14.49 billion, compared with analyst estimates of $16.24 billion, according to data from Visible Alpha.

Apple said sales in its services segment, which contains Apple TV and its movie business, were $28.75 billion, compared with estimates of $28.17 billion, according to LSEG data. Mac sales were $8.73 billion compared with estimates of $8.59 billion, and iPad sales were $6.95 billion, compared with estimates of $6.98 billion.

Sales in Apple’s accessories business, which contains AirPods and Apple Watch devices, were $9.01 billion, compared with estimates of $8.49 billion, according to LSEG data.

Wall Street Apple Tim Cook iPhone sales iPhone 17 models

Comments

200 characters

Apple CEO forecasts holiday quarter iPhone sales that top Wall Street estimates

PM orders int’l forensic audit of PRAL system

Intra-day update: rupee registers gain against US dollar

New formula takes centre stage: NFC meeting set to take place on Nov 18th

Sugar price manipulation; CCP accuses FBR of failing to share data

Salaried individuals: FY25 WHT collection soars 54.7pc to Rs605.593bn YoY

Pakistan, Canada reaffirm commitment to strengthening economic cooperation

PM hints at sending thousands of workers to Saudi Arabia

Oil heads for third monthly decline as strong dollar, ample supply weigh

EPQL receives PPIB approval for inclusion of Badar gas field supply

PPL eyes Balochistan’s mineral wealth under new exploration approval

Read more stories