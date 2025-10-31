Need for stable Afghanistan stressed

ISLAMABAD: Pakistan and the United States have stressed the importance of a peaceful, stable, and secure Afghanistan.

This emphasis was laid during a meeting between Defence Minister Khawaja Muhammad Asif and US Charge d’Affaires Natalie Baker on Thursday.

They emphasized that challenges emanating from Afghan soil must be effectively addressed to preserve regional peace and stability. Besides discussing situation in Afghanistan, the two sides held detailed discussions on matters of mutual interest and ways to further strengthen bilateral defence cooperation.

Khawaja Muhammad Asif said Pakistan and the United States share longstanding relations based on mutual respect and common objectives of stability and prosperity.

Both sides expressed satisfaction over the positive trajectory of bilateral relations and appreciated the revival and growing warmth in ties between the two countries. The meeting concluded with a reaffirmation to maintain the current positive momentum in bilateral relations and to further expand cooperation in various fields.