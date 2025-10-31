BML 6.28 Decreased By ▼ -0.31 (-4.7%)
Oct 31, 2025
G7 to launch ‘alliance’ countering China’s critical mineral dominance

AFP Published 31 Oct, 2025 06:22am

TORONTO: G7 energy ministers meeting in Canada on Thursday planned to launch a new alliance to counter China’s critical mineral dominance, in a push for more reliable access to the resources that power advanced technologies.

The two-day Group of Seven meeting in Toronto opened hours after US President Donald Trump and Chinese counterpart Xi Jinping signed an extendable one-year deal on China’s supply of rare earths.

Germany’s Minister for Economic Affairs and Energy, Katherina Reiche, told reporters the Trump-Xi deal marked “a good sign,” noting German reliance on Chinese critical mineral exports. But she stressed the agreement “can’t prevent us” from moving forward on broadening supply chains for the materials used in everything from solar panels and mobile phones to precision missiles. “We need diversification of our import routes on raw materials,” Reiche said.

With concern growing about China’s overwhelming dominance in rare earth refining and processing, G7 leaders announced a “Critical Minerals Action Plan” at a summit in western Canada in June. Canada’s Energy Minister Tim Hodgson said the Toronto meeting will aim to formally launch a new initiative designed to curb China’s market influence. The Critical Minerals Production Alliance will “secure transparent, democratic, and sustainable critical mineral supply chains across the G7,” he said. Under the alliance, the governments of Britain, Canada, France, Germany, Italy, Japan, and the United States would mobilize private investment to expand critical mineral production that bypasses China.

