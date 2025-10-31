Minister opens global building, construction industry expo

ISLAMABAD: Federal Minister for Housing and Works Mian Riaz Hussain Pirzada officially inaugurated the “Build Pakistan 2025 – Let’s Build Together,” a three-day international building and construction industry exhibition and conference being held at the Expo Centre, Lahore.

The event has been jointly organized by the Ministry of Housing and Works and Fakt Exhibitions Pvt Ltd with an aim to bring together public and private sector leaders, innovators, and policymakers in the building and construction industry to address the future of sustainable housing, urban development, and smart construction in Pakistan.

According to a statement here on Thursday, the inaugural ceremony commenced with a ribbon-cutting, followed by a walkthrough of the exhibition halls where the Minister engaged with industry stakeholders and exhibitors showcasing cutting-edge technologies, sustainable materials, and affordable construction and housing solutions.

The minister, in his keynote address, emphasized the government’s unwavering commitment to tackling Pakistan’s housing crisis, citing a shortage of over ten million units, and highlighted the urgent need for innovative policies, sustainable development, and public-private partnerships to create affordable, climate-resilient urban spaces. He further expressed the vision to create an enabling environment for affordability and access by expanding housing finance solutions, incentivizing public-private partnerships, and formulating inclusive policies. The prominent participants of the conference included the CEO of Fakt Exhibitions, Saleem Khan Tanoli; former Federal Secretary for Housing and former Director General of Walled City Lahore Authority, Kamran Lashari; Nadeem Khurshid, Urban Development Specialist; and Prof Dr Safeer Awan, Pro Rector of NUML University.

The opening day featured expert sessions, including speeches by prominent urban planners and resilience specialists, and panel discussions on themes such as Sustainable Urban Growth and Smart Green Construction Practices. The minister unveiled elements of the upcoming National Housing Policy 2025, underscoring housing finance reform, energy-efficient design, and enhanced collaboration across sectors as foundational pillars for progress.

Minister Pirzada called upon stakeholders, including developers, investors, financial institutions, technologists, and academia, to co-create actionable solutions supporting the government’s vision. He noted that the Build Pakistan 2025 platform offers an unprecedented opportunity for knowledge exchange and forging partnerships that will underpin sustainable growth.

The event will continue until the 1st of November 2025 with a comprehensive agenda of technical sessions, networking, and collaborative activities.

