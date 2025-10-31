BML 6.28 Decreased By ▼ -0.31 (-4.7%)
BOP 33.50 Decreased By ▼ -3.58 (-9.65%)
CNERGY 7.43 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (0.27%)
CPHL 82.58 Decreased By ▼ -1.81 (-2.14%)
DCL 12.48 Decreased By ▼ -1.08 (-7.96%)
DGKC 216.42 Decreased By ▼ -8.63 (-3.83%)
FCCL 50.00 Decreased By ▼ -0.08 (-0.16%)
FFL 18.20 Decreased By ▼ -0.10 (-0.55%)
GCIL 31.05 Decreased By ▼ -0.40 (-1.27%)
HUBC 214.50 Increased By ▲ 7.80 (3.77%)
KEL 5.42 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-0.37%)
KOSM 6.38 Decreased By ▼ -0.14 (-2.15%)
LOTCHEM 25.65 Increased By ▲ 1.12 (4.57%)
MLCF 92.15 Decreased By ▼ -0.14 (-0.15%)
NBP 212.07 Increased By ▲ 5.87 (2.85%)
PAEL 48.57 Increased By ▲ 0.63 (1.31%)
PIAHCLA 24.03 Decreased By ▼ -0.48 (-1.96%)
PIBTL 14.86 Decreased By ▼ -0.06 (-0.4%)
POWER 17.94 Increased By ▲ 0.16 (0.9%)
PPL 182.92 Decreased By ▼ -3.15 (-1.69%)
PREMA 38.17 Decreased By ▼ -1.30 (-3.29%)
PRL 33.47 Decreased By ▼ -0.15 (-0.45%)
PTC 34.75 Decreased By ▼ -0.27 (-0.77%)
SNGP 127.07 Decreased By ▼ -1.36 (-1.06%)
SSGC 34.97 Decreased By ▼ -2.47 (-6.6%)
TELE 10.93 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-0.18%)
TPLP 9.88 Decreased By ▼ -0.10 (-1%)
TREET 30.93 Decreased By ▼ -0.18 (-0.58%)
TRG 72.63 Decreased By ▼ -0.59 (-0.81%)
WTL 1.76 Decreased By ▼ -0.04 (-2.22%)
BR100 16,405 Decreased By -187.6 (-1.13%)
BR30 52,421 Decreased By -64.3 (-0.12%)
KSE100 156,733 Decreased By -1732.2 (-1.09%)
KSE30 47,752 Decreased By -582.5 (-1.21%)
Oct 31, 2025 اردو PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Business & Finance Print 2025-10-31

Minister opens global building, construction industry expo

Recorder Report Published October 31, 2025 Updated October 31, 2025 07:11am

ISLAMABAD: Federal Minister for Housing and Works Mian Riaz Hussain Pirzada officially inaugurated the “Build Pakistan 2025 – Let’s Build Together,” a three-day international building and construction industry exhibition and conference being held at the Expo Centre, Lahore.

The event has been jointly organized by the Ministry of Housing and Works and Fakt Exhibitions Pvt Ltd with an aim to bring together public and private sector leaders, innovators, and policymakers in the building and construction industry to address the future of sustainable housing, urban development, and smart construction in Pakistan.

According to a statement here on Thursday, the inaugural ceremony commenced with a ribbon-cutting, followed by a walkthrough of the exhibition halls where the Minister engaged with industry stakeholders and exhibitors showcasing cutting-edge technologies, sustainable materials, and affordable construction and housing solutions.

The minister, in his keynote address, emphasized the government’s unwavering commitment to tackling Pakistan’s housing crisis, citing a shortage of over ten million units, and highlighted the urgent need for innovative policies, sustainable development, and public-private partnerships to create affordable, climate-resilient urban spaces. He further expressed the vision to create an enabling environment for affordability and access by expanding housing finance solutions, incentivizing public-private partnerships, and formulating inclusive policies. The prominent participants of the conference included the CEO of Fakt Exhibitions, Saleem Khan Tanoli; former Federal Secretary for Housing and former Director General of Walled City Lahore Authority, Kamran Lashari; Nadeem Khurshid, Urban Development Specialist; and Prof Dr Safeer Awan, Pro Rector of NUML University.

The opening day featured expert sessions, including speeches by prominent urban planners and resilience specialists, and panel discussions on themes such as Sustainable Urban Growth and Smart Green Construction Practices. The minister unveiled elements of the upcoming National Housing Policy 2025, underscoring housing finance reform, energy-efficient design, and enhanced collaboration across sectors as foundational pillars for progress.

Minister Pirzada called upon stakeholders, including developers, investors, financial institutions, technologists, and academia, to co-create actionable solutions supporting the government’s vision. He noted that the Build Pakistan 2025 platform offers an unprecedented opportunity for knowledge exchange and forging partnerships that will underpin sustainable growth.

The event will continue until the 1st of November 2025 with a comprehensive agenda of technical sessions, networking, and collaborative activities.

Copyright Business Recorder, 2025

Mian Riaz Hussain Pirzada Minister for Housing and Works construction industry expo

Comments

200 characters

Minister opens global building, construction industry expo

New formula takes centre stage: NFC meeting set to take place on Nov 18th

Sugar price manipulation; CCP accuses FBR of failing to share data

Oil heads for third monthly decline as strong dollar, ample supply weigh

PM hints at sending thousands of workers to Saudi Arabia

Salaried individuals: FY25 WHT collection soars 54.7pc to Rs605.593bn YoY

Gas companies seeking 5pc increase in prices

Price review clause & quantity: Qatar LNG cargoes delivery strategy discussed

Rs45bn liabilities issue resolved with IMF consent: PIA sell-off to be completed by year-end, Senate body told

Cigarettes: Despite 200pc FED hike, collection totals Rs225.495bn

‘Payment with returns’: FBR collects mere 4pc of total revenue in FY25

Read more stories