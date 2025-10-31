Bilateral trade & economic cooperation: Minister meets ambassadors of Vietnam & Iran

ISLAMABAD: Federal Minister for Investment Qaiser Ahmed Sheikh held separate meetings with the ambassadors of Vietnam and Iran in Islamabad to discuss avenues for promoting bilateral investment and economic cooperation.

During the meeting with the Ambassador of Vietnam, the Federal Minister emphasized that Pakistan can learn from Vietnam’s successful economic transformation, which has been driven by sustained foreign investment and export-led growth. He noted that Vietnam’s progress in manufacturing and value-added exports, including technology-based products such as Samsung, is a model worth studying.

The Vietnamese Ambassador highlighted that Vietnam can explore Pakistani markets for the import of its raw materials. Both sides agreed to identify joint investment opportunities and enhance cooperation in various sectors to strengthen economic ties between the two countries.

In a separate meeting with the Ambassador of Iran, Qaiser Ahmed Sheikh appreciated Iran’s long-standing support for Pakistan and welcomed its growing interest in trade and investment collaboration.

Discussions focused on enhancing cooperation in agricultural products, including wheat, rice, and mangoes, and on exploring opportunities in Special Economic Zones (SEZs) and free market trade frameworks.

The minister underlined that Iran and Pakistan share historic and brotherly relations and reiterated Pakistan’s commitment to pursuing the proposals highlighted by the Iranian Ambassador to further strengthen bilateral trade and economic cooperation.

Qaiser Ahmed Sheikh reaffirmed that Pakistan’s constructive engagement with Vietnam and Iran reflects the government’s firm resolve to promote economic diplomacy, attract foreign investment, and ensure sustainable economic growth.

The Board of Investment (BOI), under the leadership of Qaiser Ahmed Sheikh, remains committed to strengthening Pakistan’s economy through increased investment facilitation and international partnerships with friendly nations.

