Pakistan State Oil

Company Profile PSO, the largest energy company in Pakistan, operates an extensive nationwide network of 3,649...
Published 31 Oct, 2025 06:22am

Company Profile

PSO, the largest energy company in Pakistan, operates an extensive nationwide network of 3,649 retail outlets, 9 major installations, 19 depots, aviation refuelling facilities at 15 airports, and operations at 2 key seaports. With a total storage capacity of 1.24 million tons, PSO maintains the country’s most extensive fuel storage infrastructure.

Since its establishment in 1976, PSO has played a defining role in shaping Pakistan’s energy landscape, introducing innovative products and services while setting benchmarks in operational excellence. The company fuels journeys across land, air, and sea, serving as a critical link in the nation’s supply chain. In FY25, PSO sustained its industry leadership with a 45.7% share in the white oil segment.

PSO’s strategic footprint extends across the oil value chain through equity stakes in Pakistan Refinery Limited, Asia Petroleum Limited, Pak Grease Manufacturing Company (Private) Limited, Joint Installation of Marketing Companies, Pak-Arab Pipeline Company Limited, and the New Islamabad International Airport. The company also owns wholly-owned subsidiaries, Cerisma (Private) Limited, PSO Renewable Energy (Private) Limited, and PSO Venture Capital (Private) Limited — expanding its portfolio into fintech, renewables, and strategic investments.

The company is a major player in lubricants, with manufacturing and blending facilities supported by recent expansions including 1,700 metric tons of new base oil storage at Keamari, rehabilitation of 1,100 metric tons at the Lubricants Manufacturing Plant-A, and new warehousing capacity of over 1 million litters across Lahore and Karachi. Its premium lubricant brands — Carient and Blaze — have achieved strong OEM approvals and growing market share.

In LPG, PSO operates 16 storage and bottling facilities nationwide under the Pak Gas brand, recording its highest-ever annual sales volume of 60,142 metric tons in FY25. The company has expanded its LPG cylinder exchange network to 81 retail outlets and introduced home delivery services in Karachi. The strategic LPG Blue initiative has brought clean energy solutions to remote areas like Hunza and Gilgit, with further national expansion planned.

As the country’s largest LNG importer, PSO handled 6.6 million tons of LNG in FY25 under long-term Government-to-Government contracts with Qatar Energy. In aviation, the company maintained over 99% market share, expanded its presence to 15 airports, and introduced a mobile fuelling facility at the New Gwadar International Airport.

Customer service remains a top priority, with over 159,000 interactions handled via the Ta’aluq Care Line, WhatsAppChatbot, and digital platforms. Retail innovations such as Vibe and Shop Stop convenience stores have further enhanced the consumer experience.

Through the PSO CSR Trust, the company continues to create shared value, contributing around PKR 500 million in FY25 to initiatives in healthcare, education, environmental protection, and community development.

PSO stands at the forefront of Pakistan’s energy future, fueling progress, empowering communities, and shaping a sustainable tomorrow.

