BML 6.28 Decreased By ▼ -0.31 (-4.7%)
BOP 33.50 Decreased By ▼ -3.58 (-9.65%)
CNERGY 7.43 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (0.27%)
CPHL 82.58 Decreased By ▼ -1.81 (-2.14%)
DCL 12.48 Decreased By ▼ -1.08 (-7.96%)
DGKC 216.42 Decreased By ▼ -8.63 (-3.83%)
FCCL 50.00 Decreased By ▼ -0.08 (-0.16%)
FFL 18.20 Decreased By ▼ -0.10 (-0.55%)
GCIL 31.05 Decreased By ▼ -0.40 (-1.27%)
HUBC 214.50 Increased By ▲ 7.80 (3.77%)
KEL 5.42 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-0.37%)
KOSM 6.38 Decreased By ▼ -0.14 (-2.15%)
LOTCHEM 25.65 Increased By ▲ 1.12 (4.57%)
MLCF 92.15 Decreased By ▼ -0.14 (-0.15%)
NBP 212.07 Increased By ▲ 5.87 (2.85%)
PAEL 48.57 Increased By ▲ 0.63 (1.31%)
PIAHCLA 24.03 Decreased By ▼ -0.48 (-1.96%)
PIBTL 14.86 Decreased By ▼ -0.06 (-0.4%)
POWER 17.94 Increased By ▲ 0.16 (0.9%)
PPL 182.92 Decreased By ▼ -3.15 (-1.69%)
PREMA 38.17 Decreased By ▼ -1.30 (-3.29%)
PRL 33.47 Decreased By ▼ -0.15 (-0.45%)
PTC 34.75 Decreased By ▼ -0.27 (-0.77%)
SNGP 127.07 Decreased By ▼ -1.36 (-1.06%)
SSGC 34.97 Decreased By ▼ -2.47 (-6.6%)
TELE 10.93 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-0.18%)
TPLP 9.88 Decreased By ▼ -0.10 (-1%)
TREET 30.93 Decreased By ▼ -0.18 (-0.58%)
TRG 72.63 Decreased By ▼ -0.59 (-0.81%)
WTL 1.76 Decreased By ▼ -0.04 (-2.22%)
BR100 16,405 Decreased By -187.6 (-1.13%)
BR30 52,421 Decreased By -64.3 (-0.12%)
KSE100 156,733 Decreased By -1732.2 (-1.09%)
KSE30 47,752 Decreased By -582.5 (-1.21%)
Oct 31, 2025 اردو PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Print Print 2025-10-31

HUBC: Earnings ease but diversification gains traction

BR Research Published 31 Oct, 2025 06:22am

Hub Power Company Limited (PSX: HUBC) posted consolidated earnings of Rs11.6 billion in 1QFY26, marking a 39 percent year-on-year decline. The contraction was driven by the absence of base plant contribution and the revised tariff structure for Narowal Energy Limited (NEL).

Despite lower profitability, the company announced a cash dividend of Rs5 per share, reflecting strong liquidity underpinned by continued dividend inflows from associates.

Net revenue fell 46 percent year-on-year, as lower plant utilization and the exclusion of the base plant curtailed topline growth. The gross profit margin compressed following the PPA revision for Narowal and loss of base plant earnings. Even so, profitability remained supported by high-margin income from associates and joint ventures, which collectively contributed Rs10.8 billion, up 4 percent year-on-year, led by China Power Hub Generation Company (CPHGC) and early earnings from BYD’s local operations. Other income also grew 26 percent, driven by higher dividend receipts and improved recoveries.

On the cost side, administrative expenses surged by over 270 percent year-on-year, reflecting project costs related to BYD and the Thar energy ventures. In contrast, finance costs declined 54 percent, owing to lower interest rates and repayment of project-related debt.

Earnings composition continues to shift toward CPEC-linked independent power projects (IPPs) — namely CPHGC, Thar Energy Limited (TEL), and Thal Nova Power (TNPTL) — with both Thar projects nearing their Project Completion Date (PCD). These are expected to unlock new dividend streams during FY26, anchoring future cash flows.

Strategically, HUBC is transitioning from a pure power producer to a diversified energy and industrial platform. The company has expanded its footprint in Thar coal mining (SECMC), oil and gas exploration (Prime International), and mineral development (Ark Metals). It is also investing in electric mobility and green infrastructure, with the BYD Gharo CKD plant expected to commence operations in 2H2026, and an EV charging network planned along the Karachi–Peshawar corridor.

At the same time, HUBC is evaluating the commercial redevelopment of its 1,100-acre Hub site, including a potential aluminium smelter leveraging local bauxite reserves and surplus energy, or a Single Point Mooring (SPM) facility in partnership with PSO for oil imports via existing pipeline infrastructure.

HUBC’s 1QFY26 results highlight a company in transition — short-term earnings softened by structural changes, but medium-term prospects underpinned by strong associate income, Thar project dividends, and diversification into high-growth sectors such as EVs, mining, and green energy.

PSX power sector HUBC Hub Power Company Limited

Comments

200 characters

HUBC: Earnings ease but diversification gains traction

New formula takes centre stage: NFC meeting set to take place on Nov 18th

Sugar price manipulation; CCP accuses FBR of failing to share data

PM hints at sending thousands of workers to Saudi Arabia

Salaried individuals: FY25 WHT collection soars 54.7pc to Rs605.593bn YoY

Gas companies seeking 5pc increase in prices

Price review clause & quantity: Qatar LNG cargoes delivery strategy discussed

Rs45bn liabilities issue resolved with IMF consent: PIA sell-off to be completed by year-end, Senate body told

Cigarettes: Despite 200pc FED hike, collection totals Rs225.495bn

‘Payment with returns’: FBR collects mere 4pc of total revenue in FY25

Agri IT income tax returns: SRB extends deadline

Read more stories