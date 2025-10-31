BML 6.38 Increased By ▲ 0.10 (1.59%)
BOP 34.30 Increased By ▲ 0.80 (2.39%)
CNERGY 7.58 Increased By ▲ 0.15 (2.02%)
CPHL 83.70 Increased By ▲ 1.12 (1.36%)
DCL 12.79 Increased By ▲ 0.31 (2.48%)
DGKC 219.10 Increased By ▲ 2.68 (1.24%)
FCCL 51.53 Increased By ▲ 1.53 (3.06%)
FFL 18.40 Increased By ▲ 0.20 (1.1%)
GCIL 31.60 Increased By ▲ 0.55 (1.77%)
HUBC 218.00 Increased By ▲ 3.50 (1.63%)
KEL 5.54 Increased By ▲ 0.12 (2.21%)
KOSM 6.47 Increased By ▲ 0.09 (1.41%)
LOTCHEM 26.01 Increased By ▲ 0.36 (1.4%)
MLCF 93.10 Increased By ▲ 0.95 (1.03%)
NBP 216.25 Increased By ▲ 4.18 (1.97%)
PAEL 50.68 Increased By ▲ 2.11 (4.34%)
PIAHCLA 24.60 Increased By ▲ 0.57 (2.37%)
PIBTL 15.16 Increased By ▲ 0.30 (2.02%)
POWER 18.09 Increased By ▲ 0.15 (0.84%)
PPL 186.00 Increased By ▲ 3.08 (1.68%)
PREMA 38.88 Increased By ▲ 0.71 (1.86%)
PRL 34.28 Increased By ▲ 0.81 (2.42%)
PTC 36.25 Increased By ▲ 1.50 (4.32%)
SNGP 130.30 Increased By ▲ 3.23 (2.54%)
SSGC 36.06 Increased By ▲ 1.09 (3.12%)
TELE 11.18 Increased By ▲ 0.25 (2.29%)
TPLP 9.94 Increased By ▲ 0.06 (0.61%)
TREET 31.89 Increased By ▲ 0.96 (3.1%)
TRG 73.30 Increased By ▲ 0.67 (0.92%)
WTL 1.83 Increased By ▲ 0.07 (3.98%)
BR100 16,639 Increased By 233.8 (1.43%)
BR30 53,461 Increased By 1039.6 (1.98%)
KSE100 158,946 Increased By 2212.7 (1.41%)
KSE30 48,382 Increased By 630 (1.32%)
Oct 31, 2025 اردو PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Print Print 2025-10-31

Sindh CM inaugurates first-ever ‘Diplomatic Bazaar’

Recorder Report Published October 31, 2025 Updated October 31, 2025 07:48am

KARACHI: Sindh Chief Minister Syed Murad Ali Shah, inaugurating the first-ever Diplomatic Bazaar organised by the Foreign Affairs Liaison Office at the State Guest House in Karachi, described the event as a unique celebration of culture, creativity, cooperation, and true diplomacy - reflecting friendship, openness, and shared humanity.

The Chief Minister praised the Karachi Foreign Affairs Liaison Office DG Irfan Soomro for his role in repatriating students from Bishkek during riots and assisting pilgrims after a bus accident in Iran. He highlighted Sindh’s historical diplomatic contributions, honouring the legacy of Shaheed Zulfikar Ali Bhutto, Bilawal Bhutto Zardari, and commended Ms Amina Baloch, the province’s current Foreign Secretary.

As he toured the bazaar, Syed Murad Ali Shah admired the vibrant display of Pakistan’s culture shown through Sindhi biryani, mangoes, textiles, and youth creativity, symbolising the nation’s rich identity and hardworking spirit. He called Karachi Pakistan’s diplomatic capital by the sea, with the largest concentration of consulates outside Islamabad.

The chief minister expressed hope that the bazaar would become an annual event promoting cultural exchange, peace, and global friendship, especially involving youth and women. He thanked the Ministry of Foreign Affairs, Ambassador Khalid Jamali, Irfan Soomro, and the FALO Karachi team for their efforts.

Senior Provincial Minister Sharjeel Inam Memon also praised the initiative as a true reflection of diplomacy through friendship and culture, highlighting Karachi’s open trade and cultural heritage.

DG MOFA Liaison Office Irfan Soomro welcomed the guests, praising young and female participation, calling it the future of internationalism. He underscored Pakistan’s renewed diplomatic, military, and economic confidence and its resilient, creative spirit.

Copyright Business Recorder, 2025

Sindh CM Sindh Murad Ali Shah Diplomatic Bazaar Foreign Affairs Liaison Office

Comments

200 characters

Sindh CM inaugurates first-ever ‘Diplomatic Bazaar’

New formula takes centre stage: NFC meeting set to take place on Nov 18th

Sugar price manipulation; CCP accuses FBR of failing to share data

Oil heads for third monthly decline as strong dollar, ample supply weigh

PM hints at sending thousands of workers to Saudi Arabia

Salaried individuals: FY25 WHT collection soars 54.7pc to Rs605.593bn YoY

Gas companies seeking 5pc increase in prices

Price review clause & quantity: Qatar LNG cargoes delivery strategy discussed

Rs45bn liabilities issue resolved with IMF consent: PIA sell-off to be completed by year-end, Senate body told

Cigarettes: Despite 200pc FED hike, collection totals Rs225.495bn

‘Payment with returns’: FBR collects mere 4pc of total revenue in FY25

Read more stories