Sindh CM inaugurates first-ever ‘Diplomatic Bazaar’

KARACHI: Sindh Chief Minister Syed Murad Ali Shah, inaugurating the first-ever Diplomatic Bazaar organised by the Foreign Affairs Liaison Office at the State Guest House in Karachi, described the event as a unique celebration of culture, creativity, cooperation, and true diplomacy - reflecting friendship, openness, and shared humanity.

The Chief Minister praised the Karachi Foreign Affairs Liaison Office DG Irfan Soomro for his role in repatriating students from Bishkek during riots and assisting pilgrims after a bus accident in Iran. He highlighted Sindh’s historical diplomatic contributions, honouring the legacy of Shaheed Zulfikar Ali Bhutto, Bilawal Bhutto Zardari, and commended Ms Amina Baloch, the province’s current Foreign Secretary.

As he toured the bazaar, Syed Murad Ali Shah admired the vibrant display of Pakistan’s culture shown through Sindhi biryani, mangoes, textiles, and youth creativity, symbolising the nation’s rich identity and hardworking spirit. He called Karachi Pakistan’s diplomatic capital by the sea, with the largest concentration of consulates outside Islamabad.

The chief minister expressed hope that the bazaar would become an annual event promoting cultural exchange, peace, and global friendship, especially involving youth and women. He thanked the Ministry of Foreign Affairs, Ambassador Khalid Jamali, Irfan Soomro, and the FALO Karachi team for their efforts.

Senior Provincial Minister Sharjeel Inam Memon also praised the initiative as a true reflection of diplomacy through friendship and culture, highlighting Karachi’s open trade and cultural heritage.

DG MOFA Liaison Office Irfan Soomro welcomed the guests, praising young and female participation, calling it the future of internationalism. He underscored Pakistan’s renewed diplomatic, military, and economic confidence and its resilient, creative spirit.

