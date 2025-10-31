Maryam vows to fully support foreign, domestic investors

LAHORE: Chief Minister Maryam Nawaz Sharif said on Thursday that Punjab offers immense business potential and investors should take full advantage of it. She vowed her government’s commitment to fully support both domestic and foreign investors.

The CM met Speaker Punjab Assembly Malik Muhammad Ahmad Khan, to discuss matters pertaining to political and administrative affairs of the province. Legislative matters and functioning of the Punjab Assembly were also discussed in detail in the meeting. Both leaders agreed to take stern action against miscreants who attempt to disrupt law and order situation in the province.

The Chief Minister appreciated Speaker Punjab Assembly for his effective handling of Assembly affairs along with promoting a spirit of maintaining a collaborative working relationship between the government and other parliamentary representatives.

The CM noted, “For the first time in Punjab’s history, every major development project is being launched from smaller cities instead of major urban centers.” She emphasised that law and order situation is under control. She underscored that no one will be allowed to create unrest in the province.

Speaker Punjab Assembly Malik Muhammad Ahmad Khan thanked Chief Minister Punjab for introducing e-Biz initiative, which aims to facilitate ease of doing business in the province. He also conveyed people’s appreciation to her for making visible improvement in law and order situation of the province. He acknowledged that for the first time in history, development projects are not confined to Lahore or other big cities rather every underdeveloped region of Punjab is now a top priority of the government.

