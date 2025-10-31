Businesses at key city zones at risk of closure: KCCI

KARACHI: Karachi Chamber of Commerce & Industry (KCCI) President Muhammad Rehan Hanif, while expressing deep concern over the ongoing development work in front of Aurangzeb Market on M A Jinnah Road causing immense hardships for traders and shopkeepers, stated that businesses in this important commercial zone, including Aurangzeb Market, Iqbal Center, Tyre Market, and other nearby markets, are at serious risk of closure if this key artery of the city is not repaired and restored at the earliest.

During a meeting with a delegation from the All-Pakistan Motorcycle Spare Parts Importers & Dealers Association (APMSPIDA) led by its Chairman Sohail Usman Sheikh, President KCCI assured that this pressing issue will be taken up with Mayor Barrister Murtaza Wahab to ensure early restoration of the affected road. “The unfinished development work has severely affected business activity, traffic flow, and access to shops in the area, and it is imperative that either the work be completed without further delay or the road be restored to its original state to provide immediate relief to traders,” he added.

The meeting was also attended by KCCI Senior Vice President Muhammad Raza, Vice President Muhammad Arif Lakhani, former Vice President Faisal Khalil Ahmed, Senior APMSPIDA Vice Chairman Salman Ahmed, Vice Chairman PMSPIDA Ijaz Usman, former Chairmen APMSPIDA Nasir Maqbool, Khalid Waheed, Liaquat Sheikh and Executive Committee members of both KCCI and APMSPIDA.

Commenting on import-related difficulties being faced by APMSPIDA members, President KCCI Rehan Hanif noted that the Federal Board of Revenue (FBR) and Customs authorities have always responded positively to KCCI’s interventions. He directed Vice President Arif Lakhani to arrange a meeting with the Director Valuation at Customs to discuss issues faced by APMSPIDA and assured that a meeting with Special Assistant to the Prime Minister on Revenue, Haroon Akhtar, will also be organized in January 2026 when the budget-making process begins so that realistic relief in customs duties can be sought.

Responding to concerns over law and order, President KCCI assured that KCCI will approach senior officials in the police department to arrange a meeting between APMSPIDA members and the relevant SSP and SHO to discuss the increasing incidents affecting traders.

He underlined that the government and law enforcement agencies are fully committed to tackling street crimes and extortion, and urged anyone receiving threats or extortion demands to confidentially inform KCCI, which will share the information discreetly with the concerned authorities.

He also addressed the matter of a Rs9.3 million quotation issued by K-Electric (KE) for setting up a dedicated PMT for APMSPIDA members.

He said the KCCI would help negotiate this cost with KE and arrange a joint meeting at KCCI with representatives from APMSPIDA and Pakistan Chemicals Dyes Merchants Association (PCMDA), who also face similar issue, to deliberate on the issue of load shedding and find a feasible, mutually agreeable solution.

APMSPIDA Chairman Sohail Usman Sheikh congratulated the newly elected office-bearers of KCCI and paid tribute to President Rehan Hanif for his longstanding support to APMSPIDA and the business community. Expressing confidence that his leadership at KCCI will bring further strength to collective efforts for trade facilitation, he highlighted the need for stronger coordination between the Karachi and Lahore chambers as well as other trade bodies to advocate national-level reforms.

Drawing attention to the ongoing power shortages that have long affected APMSPIDA members, he said that the KE quotation for a dedicated PMT is far too high for small traders to afford.

He requested the KCCI intervention to persuade KE to provide a feasible quotation and restore uninterrupted power supply, as the market is currently suffering due to noisy generators and increased operational costs.

Chairman APMSPIDA also emphasized that the half-dug condition of M A Jinnah Road in front of Aurangzeb Market has badly impacted commercial activity by restricting parking and causing severe traffic congestion, and appealed to KCCI to request the Mayor to urgently restore this vital artery to facilitate smooth business operations.

He further stated that the high customs duties and inclusion of motorcycle parts in the Third Schedule have led to exorbitant import costs while smuggling continues to rise, resulting in an uneven playing field for legitimate traders.

He expressed alarm over the reemergence of extortion demands after several years of relative peace, revealing that APMSPIDA members have begun receiving “bhatta” chits once again.

He requested the KCCI to arrange a meeting with Sindh Police’s top leadership, including the Inspector General of Police, so they can be briefed on the growing law and order concerns in the motorcycle spare parts markets.

Both sides reaffirmed their commitment to continue working together for the protection of business interests and for ensuring that Karachi’s commercial infrastructure and environment remain conducive to sustained economic activity.

