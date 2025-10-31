BML 6.28 Decreased By ▼ -0.31 (-4.7%)
BOP 33.50 Decreased By ▼ -3.58 (-9.65%)
CNERGY 7.43 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (0.27%)
CPHL 82.58 Decreased By ▼ -1.81 (-2.14%)
DCL 12.48 Decreased By ▼ -1.08 (-7.96%)
DGKC 216.42 Decreased By ▼ -8.63 (-3.83%)
FCCL 50.00 Decreased By ▼ -0.08 (-0.16%)
FFL 18.20 Decreased By ▼ -0.10 (-0.55%)
GCIL 31.05 Decreased By ▼ -0.40 (-1.27%)
HUBC 214.50 Increased By ▲ 7.80 (3.77%)
KEL 5.42 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-0.37%)
KOSM 6.38 Decreased By ▼ -0.14 (-2.15%)
LOTCHEM 25.65 Increased By ▲ 1.12 (4.57%)
MLCF 92.15 Decreased By ▼ -0.14 (-0.15%)
NBP 212.07 Increased By ▲ 5.87 (2.85%)
PAEL 48.57 Increased By ▲ 0.63 (1.31%)
PIAHCLA 24.03 Decreased By ▼ -0.48 (-1.96%)
PIBTL 14.86 Decreased By ▼ -0.06 (-0.4%)
POWER 17.94 Increased By ▲ 0.16 (0.9%)
PPL 182.92 Decreased By ▼ -3.15 (-1.69%)
PREMA 38.17 Decreased By ▼ -1.30 (-3.29%)
PRL 33.47 Decreased By ▼ -0.15 (-0.45%)
PTC 34.75 Decreased By ▼ -0.27 (-0.77%)
SNGP 127.07 Decreased By ▼ -1.36 (-1.06%)
SSGC 34.97 Decreased By ▼ -2.47 (-6.6%)
TELE 10.93 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-0.18%)
TPLP 9.88 Decreased By ▼ -0.10 (-1%)
TREET 30.93 Decreased By ▼ -0.18 (-0.58%)
TRG 72.63 Decreased By ▼ -0.59 (-0.81%)
WTL 1.76 Decreased By ▼ -0.04 (-2.22%)
BR100 16,405 Decreased By -187.6 (-1.13%)
BR30 52,421 Decreased By -64.3 (-0.12%)
KSE100 156,733 Decreased By -1732.2 (-1.09%)
KSE30 47,752 Decreased By -582.5 (-1.21%)
Oct 31, 2025 اردو PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Print Print 2025-10-31

A crisis of credibility

Published 31 Oct, 2025 06:22am

EDITORIAL: The unfolding scandal surrounding the National Cyber Crime Investigation Agency (NCCIA) is not just another case of official misconduct; it is a damning reflection of the decay that has seeped into our law enforcement institutions.

The arrest of nine senior NCCIA officials on charges of bribery, extortion, and abuse of authority has shaken public confidence in an agency created barely a year ago to protect citizens from cyber threats. Instead of curbing crime, the NCCIA appears to have turned into a centre of corruption, where power was allegedly used not for justice, but for personal enrichment.

The allegations are deeply concerning. Among those implicated are senior officers who, according to investigators, extorted huge sums of money — including Rs100 million from popular YouTuber Saad-ur-Rehman, better known as Ducky Bhai. What began as an inquiry into the alleged promotion of gambling apps on social media, according to an FIA prosecutor, unravelled into a story of coercion and corruption.

Rehman’s complaint to the FIA revealed how those meant to enforce the law were themselves breaking it with impunity. When senior officials entrusted with protecting citizens from cybercriminals begin to behave like criminals themselves, it points to a much deeper institutional crisis.

The NCCIA, formed in May last year by converting the FIA’s Cyber Crime Wing, was supposed to modernise and strengthen Pakistan’s response to online crime. Yet, within months, it seems to have lost its moral and operational compass. The allegations suggest that extortion and misuse of power may not have been isolated incidents but symptoms of a broader culture of impunity.

No less disturbing is the mystery surrounding the disappearance of one of the suspects and his wife — the latter having filed a petition in the Islamabad High Court seeking recovery of her husband — a NCCIA deputy director — before vanishing herself. No satisfactory explanation has been provided for their disappearance or for how they and other missing officers later resurfaced and were presented before a magistrate in Lahore.

This murky sequence of events only adds to public suspicion that powerful actors may be operating beyond the reach of accountability. The FIA and the government cannot afford to treat this matter as routine. A thorough, transparent, and independent investigation is imperative not only to punish those directly involved, but also to uncover how the agency’s internal systems failed so spectacularly. The NCCIA’s credibility has been severely compromised. And without decisive reform, it will remain an institution unfit to perform its mandate.

The lesson here extends beyond a single agency. Corruption thrives where oversight is weak, and accountability is selective. Pakistan’s law enforcement system, already burdened by inefficiency and political interference, now faces the added challenge of regaining public trust in the digital age. The NCCIA scandal should serve as a wake-up call — an opportunity to clean house, enforce transparency, and rebuild an agency that actually protects citizens rather than preys on them.

Copyright Business Recorder, 2025

Islamabad High Court FIA corruption cyber threats NCCIA cybercriminals Saad ur Rehman

Comments

200 characters

A crisis of credibility

New formula takes centre stage: NFC meeting set to take place on Nov 18th

Sugar price manipulation; CCP accuses FBR of failing to share data

PM hints at sending thousands of workers to Saudi Arabia

Salaried individuals: FY25 WHT collection soars 54.7pc to Rs605.593bn YoY

Gas companies seeking 5pc increase in prices

Price review clause & quantity: Qatar LNG cargoes delivery strategy discussed

Rs45bn liabilities issue resolved with IMF consent: PIA sell-off to be completed by year-end, Senate body told

Cigarettes: Despite 200pc FED hike, collection totals Rs225.495bn

‘Payment with returns’: FBR collects mere 4pc of total revenue in FY25

Agri IT income tax returns: SRB extends deadline

Read more stories