BML 6.28 Decreased By ▼ -0.31 (-4.7%)
BOP 33.50 Decreased By ▼ -3.58 (-9.65%)
CNERGY 7.43 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (0.27%)
CPHL 82.58 Decreased By ▼ -1.81 (-2.14%)
DCL 12.48 Decreased By ▼ -1.08 (-7.96%)
DGKC 216.42 Decreased By ▼ -8.63 (-3.83%)
FCCL 50.00 Decreased By ▼ -0.08 (-0.16%)
FFL 18.20 Decreased By ▼ -0.10 (-0.55%)
GCIL 31.05 Decreased By ▼ -0.40 (-1.27%)
HUBC 214.50 Increased By ▲ 7.80 (3.77%)
KEL 5.42 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-0.37%)
KOSM 6.38 Decreased By ▼ -0.14 (-2.15%)
LOTCHEM 25.65 Increased By ▲ 1.12 (4.57%)
MLCF 92.15 Decreased By ▼ -0.14 (-0.15%)
NBP 212.07 Increased By ▲ 5.87 (2.85%)
PAEL 48.57 Increased By ▲ 0.63 (1.31%)
PIAHCLA 24.03 Decreased By ▼ -0.48 (-1.96%)
PIBTL 14.86 Decreased By ▼ -0.06 (-0.4%)
POWER 17.94 Increased By ▲ 0.16 (0.9%)
PPL 182.92 Decreased By ▼ -3.15 (-1.69%)
PREMA 38.17 Decreased By ▼ -1.30 (-3.29%)
PRL 33.47 Decreased By ▼ -0.15 (-0.45%)
PTC 34.75 Decreased By ▼ -0.27 (-0.77%)
SNGP 127.07 Decreased By ▼ -1.36 (-1.06%)
SSGC 34.97 Decreased By ▼ -2.47 (-6.6%)
TELE 10.93 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-0.18%)
TPLP 9.88 Decreased By ▼ -0.10 (-1%)
TREET 30.93 Decreased By ▼ -0.18 (-0.58%)
TRG 72.63 Decreased By ▼ -0.59 (-0.81%)
WTL 1.76 Decreased By ▼ -0.04 (-2.22%)
BR100 16,405 Decreased By -187.6 (-1.13%)
BR30 52,421 Decreased By -64.3 (-0.12%)
KSE100 156,733 Decreased By -1732.2 (-1.09%)
KSE30 47,752 Decreased By -582.5 (-1.21%)
Oct 31, 2025
Business & Finance Print 2025-10-31

Asian currencies weakens against dollar

Reuters Published 31 Oct, 2025

BENGALURU: Asian currencies waned on Thursday after a highly-anticipated US-China trade deal failed to reassure investors, while South Korean and Taiwan equities touched record highs on renewed investor enthusiasm for artificial intelligence.

The US-China trade agreement, reached after a two-hour meeting between Presidents Donald Trump and Xi Jinping, failed to inspire a rush into risk assets as traders awaited further details.

While the deal includes tariff reductions and cooperation on fentanyl and rare earths, investors remain cautious, pricing in continued dialogue but staying highly sensitive to fresh headlines.

“The meeting represents a tactical pause or temporary de-escalation, rather than a structural breakthrough,” said Mashika Loo, senior fixed income strategist at State Street Global Advisors in Tokyo.

“Markets remain skeptical of any grand bargain ... a shift in tone, particularly from Trump, could quickly reignite tariff threats and trigger risk-off sentiment.”

Currencies in the region weakened against the dollar. The Philippine peso dropped the most with a 0.5 percent slide. The Malaysian ringgit declined 0.3 percent while the Thai baht shed 0.4 percent.

Most Asian currencies were already under pressure since early Asian trading hours after the Federal Reserve Chair Jerome Powell’s hawkish remarks dampened hopes for further easing this year.

Powell’s comments helped prop up the US dollar index , which hovered around two-week highs against a basket of major currencies.

South Korea’s KOSPI index finished a few pips higher at its best closing level after scaling a new all-time high of 4,146.72 points earlier in the day. Investors cheered AI-darling Nvidia’s landmark move past a USD5 trillion valuation and strong quarterly earnings from Samsung Electronics.

Wednesday’s trade deal between Trump and South Korean President Lee Jae Myung also bolstered shares in Seoul.

Taiwan’s benchmark equity gauge gained 0.8 percent to a record high 28,527.68 points, before paring somewhat to trade flat as of 0651 GMT.

In Southeast Asia, shares in Manila fell 0.8 percent, while Singapore and Thailand stocks declined 0.4 percent.

Japan’s yen slipped 0.2 percent to 152.65 against the US dollar, as the Bank of Japan stood pat on rates but repeated its pledge to continue increasing borrowing costs if the economy moved in line with its projections.

Donald Trump Xi Jinping Asian currencies South Korean won US China trade deal

