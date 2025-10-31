BML 6.28 Decreased By ▼ -0.31 (-4.7%)
BOP 33.50 Decreased By ▼ -3.58 (-9.65%)
CNERGY 7.43 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (0.27%)
CPHL 82.58 Decreased By ▼ -1.81 (-2.14%)
DCL 12.48 Decreased By ▼ -1.08 (-7.96%)
DGKC 216.42 Decreased By ▼ -8.63 (-3.83%)
FCCL 50.00 Decreased By ▼ -0.08 (-0.16%)
FFL 18.20 Decreased By ▼ -0.10 (-0.55%)
GCIL 31.05 Decreased By ▼ -0.40 (-1.27%)
HUBC 214.50 Increased By ▲ 7.80 (3.77%)
KEL 5.42 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-0.37%)
KOSM 6.38 Decreased By ▼ -0.14 (-2.15%)
LOTCHEM 25.65 Increased By ▲ 1.12 (4.57%)
MLCF 92.15 Decreased By ▼ -0.14 (-0.15%)
NBP 212.07 Increased By ▲ 5.87 (2.85%)
PAEL 48.57 Increased By ▲ 0.63 (1.31%)
PIAHCLA 24.03 Decreased By ▼ -0.48 (-1.96%)
PIBTL 14.86 Decreased By ▼ -0.06 (-0.4%)
POWER 17.94 Increased By ▲ 0.16 (0.9%)
PPL 182.92 Decreased By ▼ -3.15 (-1.69%)
PREMA 38.17 Decreased By ▼ -1.30 (-3.29%)
PRL 33.47 Decreased By ▼ -0.15 (-0.45%)
PTC 34.75 Decreased By ▼ -0.27 (-0.77%)
SNGP 127.07 Decreased By ▼ -1.36 (-1.06%)
SSGC 34.97 Decreased By ▼ -2.47 (-6.6%)
TELE 10.93 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-0.18%)
TPLP 9.88 Decreased By ▼ -0.10 (-1%)
TREET 30.93 Decreased By ▼ -0.18 (-0.58%)
TRG 72.63 Decreased By ▼ -0.59 (-0.81%)
WTL 1.76 Decreased By ▼ -0.04 (-2.22%)
BR100 16,405 Decreased By -187.6 (-1.13%)
BR30 52,421 Decreased By -64.3 (-0.12%)
KSE100 156,733 Decreased By -1732.2 (-1.09%)
KSE30 47,752 Decreased By -582.5 (-1.21%)
Oct 31, 2025
Markets Print 2025-10-31

Palm oil rises on Dalian soyoil strength

Reuters Published 31 Oct, 2025 06:22am

JAKARTA: Malaysian palm oil futures inched higher on Thursday, tracking strength in Dalian soyoil market while a weakening ringgit added support.

The benchmark palm oil contract for January delivery on the Bursa Malaysia Derivatives Exchange was up 0.19percent at 4,260 ringgit (USD1,008.52) a metric ton at closing.

“The futures followed Dalian while waiting for new leads,” a Kuala Lumpur-based trader said. Dalian’s most-active soyoil contract rose 0.91percent, while its palm oil contract was down 0.07percent. Soyoil prices on the Chicago Board of Trade (CBOT) shed 1.46percent.

Palm oil tracks the price movements of rival edible oils as it competes for a share of the global vegetable oils market. Indonesia’s palm oil stocks dropped slightly in August to 2.54 million metric tons, 1percent lower than a month earlier, with falling output offsetting a decline in exports, Indonesia’s palm oil association GAPKI said.

The ringgit, palm’s currency of trade, weakened 0.24percent against the dollar, making palm oil more attractive to buyers ng channel and the hourly RSI, said Reuters technical analystholding foreign currencies. Palm oil is expected to bounce further into a range of 4,289-4,308 ringgit per metric ton, as suggested by a falli Wang Tao.

