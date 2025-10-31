BML 6.28 Decreased By ▼ -0.31 (-4.7%)
Print 2025-10-31

FBI searched California real estate firm linked to bad bank loans

Reuters Published 31 Oct, 2025 06:22am

NEW YORK: The FBI last month searched the offices of a California real estate investment firm Continuum Analytics, which is linked to bad loans recently disclosed by Zions and Western Alliance, according to legal correspondence seen by Reuters.

Continuum Analytics is an affiliate of the little-known Cantor Group funds which Zions and Western Alliance have said defaulted on about $160 million in loans, spooking markets already on alert for signs corporate credit is weakening.

On September 11, FBI agents searched Continuum’s Newport Beach, California, offices, law firm Paul Hastings wrote in a September 12 letter seen by Reuters.

Representatives for Continuum did not respond to emails and calls seeking comment. The FBI is an enforcement arm of the Justice Department. Spokespeople for the agencies did not respond to requests for comment. An attorney for Cantor Group said the firm upheld the terms of the Zions and Western Alliance loans and did not provide comment on the government scrutiny.

Allen Matkins, a law firm that represents other entities linked to Continuum, wrote in an October 2 letter that it learned on September 11 that certain of its clients were the subject of search warrants “in connection with a pending criminal investigation,” and that a grand jury had been convened in the case.

Prosecutors typically convene a grand jury when they intend to gather more evidence. The letters did not say which specific criminal authority was leading the case or what potential misconduct or individuals it was focused on.

Criminal investigations do not necessarily mean any wrongdoing has occurred and many do not result in charges.

Reuters is reporting the FBI search and probe for the first time. The government scrutiny could have ripple effects for what legal filings and public records show is a complex web of investors and lenders tied to Continuum’s real estate dealings, some of which are entangled in civil litigation.

Paul Hastings and Allen Matkins are representing parties embroiled in a complex real estate dispute. The letters relate to those proceedings. The Allen Matkins letter was disclosed in a California court.

When asked about the letter by Reuters, a lawyer for Paul Hastings said the firm was “working to unravel multiple levels of alleged fraud,” but did not provide more details.

