ACCU foils bid to smuggle out weed worth Rs67.5m

KARACHI: The Air Cargo Control Unit (ACCU) of the Customs Collectorate Airports Karachi on Thursday foiled an attempt to smuggle 2.19kg of marijuana (weed) worth Rs67.5 million via international mail.

According to the details, the action was taken on a tip-off, which revealed that some unscrupulous elements were attempting to send substantial quantity of marijuana (weed) via international mail.

The narcotics, concealed in tin cans, dispatched from Thailand and it had been deceptively labelled as “Thai Red Tea”. Legal proceedings have been initiated and further investigation is underway.

